BBL Playoffs: First match balls for Munich and Ludwigsburg

Status: 05/18/2023 8:27 p.m

Bayern Munich and the giants Ludwigsburg each achieved their second win in the playoffs of the basketball Bundesliga.

The five-time German champion Bayern Munich won 87:85 against BG Göttingen. Munich now have the first match ball for the semi-finals on Sunday in Göttingen (3 p.m.).

The German cup winner made it surprisingly exciting. Two days after the sure 87:67 opening win after a change in the course of the game, Munich had increasing difficulties against Göttingen. After the twelve-point lead in the third quarter, Bayern had to accept the visitors’ equalizer before the end of the period.

In the final sprint, the team of coach Andrea Trinchieri was able to pull away again, but had to worry about success until Cassius Winston’s two decisive free throws in the final seconds of the game.

Ludwigsburg with match point on Sunday

The MHP giants Ludwigsburg are also about to reach the semi-finals. On Thursday, head coach Josh King’s team also won the second away game at EWE Baskets Oldenburg. After the 73:72 (35:31) success, the Swabians also lead in the best-of-five series with 2:0 after victories. The third game in the series will take place on Sunday (6 p.m.) in Ludwigsburg.

Weak Oldenburg start

The Oldenburgs started weakly and had only scored six points after six minutes. Then Oldenburg’s DeWayne Russell came into play. The league top scorer brought his team up to 31:35 at half time. In the second quarter, the hosts turned the game around, but the giants came back in the third quarter, maintained a narrow lead in the final section and decided the game with a free throw from Bartolo five seconds before the end.

See also  Who is the "Sandun No. 7" who witnessed Ronaldo's "God's Hair" goal in Qatar? -Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Next games on Friday

In the other two quarter-finals, the next games are on Friday. The newly crowned Champions League winner and main round winner Telekom Baskets can make it 2-0 in the second duel with the Niners Chemnitz, while defending champions Alba Berlin and ratiopharm Ulm go into the third game with a score of 1-1.

