BBL playoffs: Ludwigsburg and Bayern Munich celebrate victories

Status: 05/16/2023 10:35 p.m

The MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg started successfully in the playoffs of the basketball league. In the first of five possible quarter-finals, the guests won 90-80 (56-45) at EWE Baskets Oldenburg on Tuesday evening (May 16, 2023). The second match will again take place in Oldenburg.

Ludwigsburg dominated in the first two quarters, mainly thanks to a strong rate from distance. Eleven attempts from beyond the three-point line were successful before the break. Since Yorman Polas Bartolo was also on target, coach Josh King’s team was leading 56:45 after 20 minutes.

Playoff Quarterfinals

Oldenburg’s Russell fights back – but it’s not enough

Oldenburg was able to shorten the lead to 68:71 in the third quarter thanks to DeWayne Russell, who was voted the best offensive player in the league. The American could hardly be stopped in the final round, the Baskets led 75:74 (35th).

The Ludwigsburg three-man shooters turned the game around again: Polas Bartolo and Will Cherry scored to make it 82:75 (37th). The guests couldn’t take the lead anymore. Russell was the best thrower for the baskets with 31 points, Polas Bartolo scored 24 points for the guests.

Bayern Munich has no problems against Göttingen

In the series between Bayern Munich and BG Göttingen, the Munich team presented impressively. Bayern won 87-67 (44-36). Bayern didn’t have any problems in the clash between third and sixth in the main round, even without the long-term injuries Vladimir Lucic and center Othello Hunter.

However, the team coached by Andrea Trinchieri dominated the game from the start and steadily extended their lead. European Championship bronze medalist Nick Weiler-Babb was the host’s best thrower with 15 points, but the most successful shooter of the game was Goettingen’s Mark Smith (16).