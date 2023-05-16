Home » BBL Playoffs: Ludwigsburg defeats Oldenburg in game one
Sports

BBL Playoffs: Ludwigsburg defeats Oldenburg in game one

BBL Playoffs: Ludwigsburg defeats Oldenburg in game one

Status: 05/16/2023 9:47 p.m

The MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg started successfully in the playoffs of the basketball league. In the first of five possible quarter-finals, the guests won 90-80 (56-45) at EWE Baskets Oldenburg on Tuesday evening (May 16, 2023). The second match will again take place in Oldenburg.

Ludwigsburg dominated in the first two quarters, mainly thanks to a strong rate from distance. Eleven attempts from beyond the three-point line were successful before the break. Since Yorman Polas Bartolo was also on target, coach Josh King’s team was leading 56:45 after 20 minutes.

Oldenburg’s Russell fights back – but it’s not enough

Oldenburg was able to shorten the lead to 68:71 in the third quarter thanks to DeWayne Russell, who was voted the best offensive player in the league. The American could hardly be stopped in the final round, the Baskets led 75:74 (35th).

The Ludwigsburg three-man shooters turned the game around again: Polas Bartolo and Will Cherry scored to make it 82:75 (37th). The guests couldn’t take the lead anymore. Russell was the best thrower for the baskets with 31 points, Polas Bartolo scored 24 points for the guests.

