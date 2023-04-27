BC Vienna as the first team in the BSL semifinals

BC Vienna is the first team to reach the semi-finals of the men’s win2day Basketball Super League (BSL). The defending champion won against UBSC Graz on Thursday evening with 93:74 (44:39) and thus also the third “best of five” duel with the Styrians. The Dukes Klosterneuburg made it 2-1 in the quarter-final series with a 73-54 (45-29) win over the Oberwart Gunners.

In Vienna, the outsider from Graz threw everything in the balance to avoid the early end of the season. The reigning champion managed the “sweep” relatively easily.

Third away win in the Gunners – Dukes duel

The third away win was between Oberwart and Klosterneuburg. The Lower Austrians laid the foundations before the break when they pulled away to 43:24 (19 th ). The Gunners once again showed comeback qualities, but only came close to 44:49 (28th).

The series Swans Gmunden against Kapfenberg Bulls and Flyers Wels against SKN St. Pölten also last at least four games. The third duels are scheduled for Friday (7:00 p.m.). All fourth clashes will take place on Sunday (5:30 p.m.).

More see Austrian basketball leagues 2022/23