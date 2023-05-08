BC Vienna before the final, Gmunden equalizes

Defending champion BC Vienna is about to make it into the final of the win2day Superliga again. The Viennese won 82-69 away against Klosterneuburg on Monday, are leading 2-0 in the “Best of Five” series and can therefore already secure another place in the final at home on Thursday. It is much more competitive between Wels and Gmunden. The second duel was also only decided in the overtime, but this time with the better end for the victorious Swans with 92:84.

In an intense game, the Swans drew a twelve-point lead in the second and third quarters, but did not bring about a preliminary decision. The Flyers, cheered on by the majority of the 950 fans in Wels, not only made the game very exciting again in the final section, but also equalized 1.8 seconds before the end of regular time. As on Saturday, it went into overtime. There the Swans prevailed thanks to Daniel Friedrich, Toni Blazan and Dominic Green.

