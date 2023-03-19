BC Vienna has extended its lead in the standings in the men’s basketball super league to four points for the time being. The Viennese were still three points behind in the 76:73 win on Saturday at the Gunners Oberwart at the beginning of the final minute, but turned the game around with two successful three-pointers from Enis Murati and Stefan Savic. Chaser Gmunden is at home against St. Pölten on Sunday.

In the qualifying round, UBSC Graz beat Traiskirchen 74:65. The Styrians secured second place behind the Vienna DC Timberwolves.

More to Austrian basketball leagues