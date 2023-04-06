Home Sports BCL: Marcus Keene’s triple, SIG Strasbourg sprints on the Telekom Baskets Bonn field
BCL: Marcus Keene's triple, SIG Strasbourg sprints on the Telekom Baskets Bonn field

BCL: Marcus Keene's triple, SIG Strasbourg sprints on the Telekom Baskets Bonn field

Score of SIG Strasburg by Luca Banchi and Nicola Alberani, which in the quarterfinals of BCL imposes itself at the home of a Telekom Baskets Bonn back from 11 consecutive victories.

Former Varese Marcus Keene makes the decisive baskets, including the triple with 12 seconds to go, which TJ Shorts II fails to respond to.

It ends 76-77, with the guests coming back from -8 to three minutes from the siren. Marcus Keene top scorer with 26 points (11/19 from the field), the former Brescia DeAndre Lansdowne puts 14 with 7/10 from two, while for Rodions Kurucs there are 6 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists.

For Bonn, the performances of the usual TJ Short II (24+5+6 assists) and Sebastian Herrera (12+5 assists) are not enough.

