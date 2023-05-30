Be prepared for danger in times of peace, national table tennis strengthens competition and moves towards higher goals_National Sports General Administration

“Be prepared for danger in times of peace” is what Li Sun, the head coach of the Chinese table tennis team, often says. This time, ending the journey of the 2023 Durban World Table Tennis Championships by winning five championships. While affirming the team’s performance, Li Sun once again felt the cruelty of the World Table Tennis Championships competition. In his opinion, “The whole team still needs to maintain a high-level competition and improve the strength of the whole team. For everyone, the most fundamental thing is how to overcome themselves in the cruel game and overcome their weakest link in psychology. Strive to bloom in the Paris Olympics.”

“This World Table Tennis Championship is the first major competition since the establishment of the new coaching staff, and it is also a ‘high school entrance examination’ for the Paris Olympics. It has made great progress, and it is becoming more and more mature in the running-in.” Li Sun said, “Regardless of the world ranking or competition results, the Chinese team is the top one. As long as the Chinese team grasps the current situation in the constant competition within the team, I am still very confident that I will accomplish the mission of the Olympic Games.”

The five singles players of the men’s team all defended their lines, did not lose the foreign war, and also won the top four seats. The head coach of the men’s team Wang Hao affirmed the performance of the five players. “The five athletes all played very well. Liang Jingkun won the European champions Yochik and Zhang Benzhihe. Although he lost to Fan Zhendong in the semi-finals, the third place was no less than the champion. Ma Long is at this age With such a level, the overall state is very good, and I hope to keep it going. Lin Gaoyuan won the championship in Thailand before the World Table Tennis Championships. We can see his desire for competition and victory, his tenacity and ability to read the game, etc. Greater progress has been made in all aspects. Wang Chuqin has three events and has maintained a very good competitive state. He has made great progress. He is very young and has more room for improvement. Fan Zhendong is worthy of recognition. His psychological stability and The ability to resist pressure is better, the whole person is more mature and stable, and he has played the role of a new leader and established his position as the absolute main force in the team.”

The national table tennis women’s team encountered certain challenges. Japanese player Hayata Hina defeated Wang Yidi and broke into the semi-finals. South Korean team Tian Zhixi/Shen Yubin defeated the previous women’s doubles champion Sun Yingsha/Wang Manyu. Ma Lin, the head coach of the women’s team, commented: “This competition has better tested the comprehensive ability of the players, whether it is psychologically, technically, or controlling the competition. The abilities that need to be improved, some need to be refined technically, and some need to break through themselves psychologically.” (Reposted from the 01 edition of “China Sports Daily” on May 30)