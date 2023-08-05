Home » Beach volleyball: Laura Ludwig and Louisa Lippmann celebrate bronze at the European Championships in Vienna
Beach volleyball: Laura Ludwig and Louisa Lippmann celebrate bronze at the European Championships in Vienna

Beach volleyball: Laura Ludwig and Louisa Lippmann celebrate bronze at the European Championships in Vienna

Ludwig and Lippmann win EM bronze

As of: 7:54 p.m. | Reading time: 2 minutes

Laura Ludwig (left) and Louisa Lippmann celebrate bronze in the game

Quelle: pa/EVA MANHART/APA/picturedesk.com

Laura Ludwig has a new play partner. At the European Championships in Austria, the Olympic champion wins the bronze medal with Louisa Lippmann. The German men, on the other hand, disappoint in the title fights.

Olympic champion Laura Ludwig celebrated winning the bronze medal at the Beach Volleyball European Championships in Vienna with her new partner Louisa Lippmann. The duo from Hamburg and Schwerin won the game for third place on Saturday on the Danube Island against the Swiss Anouk Vergé-Dépré and Joana Mäder 21:14, 18:21 and 15:11.

Tanja Hüberli/Nina Brunner (Switzerland) secured the title by beating the Spaniards Daniela Alvarez and Tania Moreno 2:0 (21:12, 21:13) in the final. “Bronze seems a bit like gold,” said Lippmann after the game with a smile on his face. Ludwig added: “I have goosebumps. We had tough weeks and months. I’m so proud.” Third place at the European Championships is the greatest success of the partnership that has only been in place this year.

In the third set, Lippmann had prepared the 14:10 lead and four match points with strong blocks. However, Vergé-Dépré delivered the victory point for the Germans with an error.

Laura Ludwig (left) and Louisa Lippmann in action at the European Championships

Quelle: dpa/Eva Manhart

In the 1:2 (19:21, 21:19, 14:16) in the semifinals in the morning against the later European champions Hüberli/Brunner, Ludwig and Lippmann came into play better after losing the first round.

At 20:17 they had two set balls, but only managed to equalize on the third try. In the deciding set, the Germans fended off two match balls. However, Lippmann then put the last ball into the net and thus ensured the decision in favor of Hüberli/Brunner, who had already won silver at the 2022 European Championships in Munich.

German men’s duo eliminated

The only German male duo that competed in the continental title fights in the Austrian capital was eliminated on Saturday. Hamburg’s Nils Ehlers and Clemens Wickler lost their quarter-finals against the Swedish champions David Ahman and Jonatan Hellvig 2-1 and finished the tournament in fifth place.

The Germans won the hard-fought first set with 26:24. The other two sets went to the Scandinavians with 21:17 and 16:14.

