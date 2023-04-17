Beaches in the Canary Islands | Where to go

Tell me who you are and I’ll tell you the beaches in the Canary Islands to go to: crystal clear sea, paradisiacal beaches and a unique nature in the world, in the Canary Islands there are environments suitable for all tourists. Everyone can find the beach for their needs.

8 beaches in the Canary Islands for 8 different personalities

There are those who love an active holiday, those who prefer relaxation, those who leave with the family and those who instead try to stay away from the crowds. Every tourist has different needs and by the sea they look for the beach that best suits their profile: sporty, relaxed, contemplative, nature lover or in search of freedom. The territory of the Canary archipelago lends itself to satisfying everyone, because each island has coasts that alternate large and comfortable bays with small inlets that are more difficult to reach. We are talking about hundreds of beaches, just discover the most suitable for your tastes.

1. El Verodal, the beach for contemplative people

El Verodal beach, in the northwest of El Hierro, is the right place for tourists who prefer to be in contact with nature and contemplate the ocean. It is little frequented, it is located at the western end of the island, and its sand with coarse gravel is red in color due to the nature of the rocks that border the shoreline. About 150 meters long, El Verodal is a very large beach by the standards of the island of El Hierro. And it’s not for everyone because to access it you have to take a winding path. but the beauty of the landscape in which it is inserted repays any effort.

2. In La Gomera there is a beach for the laziest

Playa de la Calera, on the western coast of the island of La Gomera, is the beach for those who want to earn the beach effortlessly. It is the best on the whole island to go with children, to enjoy relaxation and fun by the sea, but away from mass tourism. The sand is black, the sea waves are moderate, it is equipped with services and can be reached by car.

3. Fuerteventura’s stairway beach for strong spirits

The Playa de la Escalera in Fuerteventura is for those who are willing to make any physical effort to reach the sea. It is located in the surroundings of El Cotillo in the northwest of the island and to reach it it is necessary to travel about 4 km of dirt road and go down to the sea after a staircase with 130 steps. It doesn’t offer the classic tourist services, but it is very popular with surfers. And for those who give up, just go back a little further north where there are beaches that are easier to “conquer”.

4. For all sportsmen, one name: Famara

Surfing, bodyboarding, windsurfing and kitesurfing, but also paragliding and hang gliding: you name it. In Famara, the beach in the northeast of the island of Lanzarote, all sports enthusiasts will feel at home. It stretches for more than five kilometers, its sand is golden and thanks to the constant waves and winds, fun is guaranteed. Between one surf session and another, just look up to observe the profile of the island of La Graciosa on the horizon located right in front of the beach.

5. For those who take Fido to the beach too: Los Tres Peos in Gran Canaria

Los Tres Peos, in the town of Agüimes, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, is a beach of dark sand which denotes its volcanic origin. It is a small beach in the eastern part of the island, with few services but with the advantage of being pet friendly. Furthermore, in the surroundings there is no shortage of spaces for walking a short distance from the sea.

6. For those who want to isolate themselves by the sea, there is Nogales

Nogales beach, on the other hand, is renowned for lovers of solitude amidst beautiful landscapes and nature trails. The only “disturbance” can be given by the presence of paragliders circling in the sky. To reach it, just follow the road that from Puntallana goes towards the western coast of La Palma. In addition to the cultivated areas in this area, you can see the laurisilva and monteverde woods, the endemic vegetation of the island.

7. For those who love comfort on the beach

Playa Grande is a beach located next to the town of El Poris de Abona, a small village between Los Cristianos and Santa Cruz on the island of Tenerife. Despite the name, it is not too big, has fine dark sand, and is mainly frequented by the inhabitants of Tenerife. It is a Blue Flag beach, therefore it stands out for its clean and crystalline waters.

8. For those seeking freedom

La Graciosa, next to Lanzarote, is the smallest and least frequented of the Canary Islands. Las Conchas is a beach of light sand that fits perfectly into the frame of the ocean that constantly changes hues: a real treasure hidden along the north-east coast that should not be missed in the tour of the most beautiful beaches to see.

