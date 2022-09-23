Today 23 September is #BEACTIVE DAY and ANIF, the National Association of Sports and Fitness Facilities launches the “Open Doors to Sport” campaign with which it invites all sports facilities to open their doors for free to citizens and make them live the experience of physical activity

Today, September 23, is #BEACTIVE DAY, a day set up by EuropeActive and supported by the European Commission which envisages the involvement of all EU countries in support of a healthy lifestyle based on sports activity. The event will inaugurate the European Week of Sport, from 23 to 30 September. “A campaign that represents the work done 365 days a year by all sports centers, gyms and swimming pools throughout the country” he underlines Giampaolo Duregon, President of ANIF, National Association representing 100,000 sports centers. “Sport plays a social role of fundamental importance for all citizens and the lack of recognition of sport as a therapy is a great economic damage for our health system. Thanks to initiatives of this type, we can all together create a media wave that can raise awareness among institutions and public opinion at both European and national levels. “

The analysis shows a rather alarming situation: the cost of a sedentary lifestyle is 80.4 billion euros per year in Europe, being the direct cause of part of the main non-communicable diseases (heart disease, diabetes, tumors) and indirectly through costs related to anxiety and mood disorders. This expense is equivalent to 6.2% of all European costs related to health expenditure and results of 5 billion euros higher than that relating to the annual world expenditure of all antineoplastic drugs. The cost is expected to increase until it reaches in 2030 the value of 125 billion euros.

Il #BEACTIVE DAY wants to be an opportunity for clubs from all over Europe to demonstrate that sport is and must be considered a protagonist in solving these problems. Each nation will promote the #BEACTIVE DAY campaign through thousands of free activities and events. An important role will also be played by the digital channels that will support the project with the hashtag #BEACTIVEDAY. ANIF, as a partner for Italy, is putting all its strength into the field for this initiative and “we ask for support from all Italian sports facilities” continues Duregon “to open their facility for a day and train everyone for free. “.