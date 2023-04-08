There are bears in Italy and, in the areas where they live, the risk of meeting them is not so unlikely. On the contrary, the news of a Trentino runner found dead in the woods with traces of struggle and blood is recent, for which the inhabitants suspect an attack by a bear, and in recent years there have been reports of a bear attacking father and son in the Monte Peller area in Trentino (a bear that would later also be spotted by a cyclist, still in the same area), of some predations by a bear in the Mortirolo area, or of a bear that approached a hiker in Cavedago in Val di Non.

Bears in Italy: where are you likely to meet them?

According to the latest estimates they would be just under two hundred bears in Italy, mainly in 3 distinct areas (il Western Trentinothe border area between Friuli Venezia Giulia, Austria and Sloveniaand theCentral Apennines between the regions of Abruzzo, Lazio and Molise). Beyond the alarms that are triggered every time there is news of a sighting (remember Daniza? On this occasion we interviewed Kiki Marmori, the lady of bears), in order not to run risks in the event of an encounter with a bear, it is good to know not only how to behave but also knowing the life habits of this omnivorous mammal.

Where are the bears in Italy?

If today there is still the bear in Italy it is due to “Life Ursus” project of repopulation of this plantigrade which, at the beginning of the nineties, was at serious risk of extinction in our country. The “Life Ursus” operation, financed by the European Union, consisted in the capture in Slovenia of 10 specimens (7 females and 3 males) which were then released in our country. Now the largest nucleus is located in the Province of Trento, in the Adamello Brenta Park where, as in the north-eastern part of Friuli Venezia Giulia, there is the so-called alpine brown bear (Bear bears) while nel Maiella National Park the so-called is located Marsican brown bearwhich is always an Ursus arctos but is a native species.

How does the bear behave?

The bear is a large omnivorous mammal (the local ones can reach 2 meters for an average weight of 130 kg, the females have small dimensions) capable of moving very quickly in environments in which it lives, mainly woods and forests although it does not disdain to go towards agricultural areas if looking for food. Normally, like all wild animals, it is a shy animal, which shuns man and that, if given the chance, he runs away or walks away. However under certain conditions it can instead become aggressive, and if a bear becomes aggressive towards humans, these are serious problems, also because it is very fast and can reach 50 km/h. The situations in which a bear can become aggressive and dangerous to humans are essentially linked to offspring and hunger.

The mating season for the Italian brown bear falls in late spring in the months of May and June, when males roam in search of females to mate. After mating, male and female separate, and the female remains alone to carry on the gestation and birth, which normally takes place between December and February, giving birth 1 to 3 puppies on average living with their mother for a couple of years.

The males, during the mating season, the females, immediately after hibernation when they are looking for food and in the company of the cubs, and both in the fall, when they have to stock up on food due to the imminent hibernation, they can have aggressive behaviors towards man in certain circumstances, even if the man does not show aggression towards them but is simply in their path.

What do bears eat in Italy?

Bears are omnivorous, so they also eat meat, and per day they eat up to 15 kg of food. In spring, upon awakening from hibernation, they eat plants, shoots and roots, and maybe some animals, but despite the long sleep they are not particularly hungry or nervous. With the summer and the ripening of the fruit instead they could approach inhabited centers or agricultural areas, in search of small fruits such as raspberries and blueberries but also of cultivated fruit such as apples and pears, and meeting him in that situation could be a risk, because he is intent on eating and because he is in an anthropized environment with limited escape routes. But the moment he is hungrier and goes nervously looking for food is autumnwhen it prepares for hibernation and goes into the so-called phase of hyperphagia, that is, eat continuously to accumulate fat. Even in this phase he could be attracted to foods he doesn’t usually consider, such as corn on the cob or grapes, as well as obviously by the smell of food from hikers or campers.

Where are bears found in Italy?

Telling how the bear behaves during the different months of the year, and the food it feeds on, will not be difficult predict where bears are located in Italy. The most populated areas are precisely those of western Trentino, north-eastern Friuli Venezia Giulia and the central Apennines, in the National Park of Abruzzo, Lazio and Molise above all, but also in the Sirente-Velino and Majella parks, and in the Monte Genzana and Alto Gizio. However bears are animals capable of moving a lot, and therefore it is not improbable to meet them also in relatively neighboring areas, precisely in search of food. And one must not think that the bear is a high mountain animal: its natural habitat is that of woods and foreststherefore from the valley floor, even at modest altitudes, up to the edge of the vegetation, around 1500 meters or a little more.

How to behave if you meet a bear

If you meet a bear it is good to know first of all that it tends to will adopt the tactic of false attack. The false attack is an attitude which consists in the follow the man blowing and gnashing his teeth but without attacking and still keeping a safe distance. At one point, having gotten too close to the man, the bear sits down, calms down and then retraces his steps. If, on the other hand, the bear has no escape routes and really attacks, it is advisable to follow the advice of Alessandro de Guelmi, veterinary doctor of Arco di Trento and Val di Ledro, who explains in detail how to behave in the event of an attack by a bear.

Photo on Bruno /Germany / Robert Balog and Pixabay

