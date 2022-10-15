Original title: Beasley 16 points, 7 rebounds, Wang Zhelin, 22 points, Shanghai reversed Ningbo to take the first victory

It was reported on October 14 that the CBA regular season continued. Shanghai played against Ningbo. After four quarters, Shanghai defeated Ningbo 108-99 and won the first victory of the season.

Source of data map: Xinhua News Agency

In the first round, Shanghai lost to Xinjiang and Ningbo lost to Zhejiang. Although the lineup of the two teams is very different, Ningbo played a tenacious mental outlook.

At the beginning, Ningbo took the lead, and the difference was once widened to 17 points. Before the end of the halftime, Shanghai suddenly exerted force and played an 11-0 attack wave to reduce the score to 6 points. At the end of the first half, Ningbo led 55-49. 6 points. In the second half, Shanghai Yuezhan Yueyong played a 10-0 spurt to overtake the score. In the end, Shanghai caused continuous damage and extended the lead to double digits through free throws. Ningbo was unable to recover. In the end, Shanghai defeated Ningbo 108-99 and won the first victory of the season.

data:

Shanghai: Wang Zhelin scored 22 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals, Ren Junwei scored 8 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals, Ding Yanyuhang scored 8 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals, Franklin scored 7 points, 2 rebounds and 3 assists, Liu Zheng scored 6 points and 5 rebounds, Luo Hanchen scored 8 Points 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals, Beasley 16 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks, Trimble 18 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals, Yan Pengfei 4 points and 4 rebounds, Liu Lijia 2 points and 3 rebounds

Ningbo: Li Yuanyu 13 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists, Ning Hongyu 5 points and 2 rebounds, Zhao Jianshu 2 points and 3 rebounds, Taylor 26 points, 3 rebounds, 12 assists and 3 steals, Jiang Shuai 15 points and 5 rebounds, Xu Yuzhuo 6 points and 5 rebounds 2 assists, Li Bairun 11 points 6 rebounds 3 assists 2 steals, Zhang Biao 14 points 3 rebounds, Ma Zhenxiang 4 points 2 steals, Todorovich 3 points 7 rebounds 2 assists

(edit: small tree)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: