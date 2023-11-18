“Beautiful evening, happy with the goals and the victory. The coach gave me great confidence”

Federico Chiesa spoke to Sky Sport after the beautiful brace against Macedonia: “It doesn’t all happen in one night, but it’s a beautiful evening and I’m happy for the performance, the goal and for the victory of the national team. I was disappointed not to be present in the first two meetings, we must continue on this path at a team and personal level. We dominated and the result is right.”

We were scared for the knee. What happened?

“I felt pain in my knee because the opponent caught me while I was swerving, but it’s okay. It happens at an international level that opponents try to stop you also by using their physical strength.”

Does this performance represent a turning point?

“I do what the coach asks of me and as I said in the press conference we are all responsible and we have to make the change to go to the European Championship. The right mentality is to go to Germany to win against Ukraine and not be satisfied with just a draw Comparison with Sinner? I thank the coach for his words, he gave me great trust. I have respect for him, he is a great coach and he wants to demonstrate it also in blue.”

