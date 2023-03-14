The event, proposed in collaboration with The North Face and DF-Sport Specialist, was staged on the Super Panoramica del Baradello with start at 19:00 in the village (1160m asl) and arrival at Rifugio Dal Brusca (1980m asl) after having climbed 5.5 km of the longest illuminated slope in Europe. Given the presence of several national teams, it is reasonable to expect tussle… and so it was, but with an unexpected ending, at least for men.

The sprinter Nicolò Canclini set fire to the dust by bringing his club mate in the ranks of the Carabinieri Andrea Prandi in his slipstream. However, as the minutes went by, the exuberance of the young Rigo got the better of it. In fact, the promising athlete from Trentino climbed two gears, arriving alone at the finish line with a time of 36’16” which will also be the new time to beat on this ascent (the previous best time was 36’37” by the Friulian cross-country skier Claudio Muller).

Second place for Andrea Prandi 37’13” and third place for the timeless Orobic cross-country skier Fabio Pasini 37’25”. They are followed in order by Giovanni Zamboni, Andrea Olivari, Lorenzo Rota Martin, Luca Tomasoni, Nicolò Canclini, Alex Salvadori and Marco Salvadori.

Only one female in command, the carabiniere Samantha Bertolina. Already dusted off at the recent world championships in Boi Taüll, the athlete from Valfurva detached her opponents and shattered the previous record set by Corinna Ghirardi (48’40”). For her, a finish time of 45’22” allowed her to keep Lucia Moraschinelli (48’25”) and Luisa Insonni (51’29”) behind her. Valentina Giorgi 4th and Mirella Bergamo 5th also did well. The top ten is completed by Elisa Pallini, Alessandra Pedranzini, Jessica Albertani, Arianna Trussardi and Mara Pozzi.

