The event, proposed in collaboration with The North Face and DF-Sport Specialist, will be staged on the Super panoramic Baradello with start at 19:00 in the village (1160m asl) and arrival at Rifugio Dal Brusca (1980m asl) after having climbed 5.5 km of the longest illuminated runway in Europe.

At the end of the ski mountaineering rally, everyone at the sports hall in via Magnolta 32 for the “Pizzocchero Party” and awards.

For specialists in summer and winter ascent-only trials, it should be remembered that this year too the combined with the Mela Vertical running challenge will reward the 3 best male and female performances by adding up the times of those who participated in both races.

On this ascent itinerary, the best time trials belong to the Friulian cross-country skier Claudio Muller 36’37” and the Camunian ski mountaineer Corinna Ghirardi 38’40”. Online registrations are already open for agonists and amateurs at the following link: https://www.apricaonline.com/it/eventi/2023/stralunata. It is important to remember that the participation gadget is only available to the first 100 members. Registration includes bib number, timing service, refreshments along the course, health care, possibility to shower at the sports hall, prize draw for participants, Pizzocchero Party.

The odds are as follows:

€20 by March 3, 2023

€25 from March 3 to the start of the rally (March 8)

€10 for anyone under 18

Plan:

– meeting point for the last registrations and collection of bibs from 4.30 pm at the Aprica tourist office, in corso Roma 150

– registration closes at 18.30

– departure in line at 19.00 from the Baradello chairlift

– Pizzocchero Party and awards ceremony at the sports hall in via Magnolta

Info are: www.apricaonline.com