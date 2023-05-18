Bebe Vio Grandis and the snowboarder Sara Baldo invite you to the WEmbrace Games 2023 – Sport Marketing News

An event designed and created to change the rules of the game. The new video with Beatrice “Bebe” Vio Grandis e la snowboarder Sara Baldo officially launches the invitation to participate in the WEmbrace Games 2023which will be held Monday 12 June from 20:00 at the Stadio dei Marmi in Rome.

The athletes featured in the video are part of the team ofart4sport Onlus associationconceived and created in 2009 by Bebe Vio Grandis together with her parents Teresa Grandis e Roger Vio.

WEmbrace Games, an event born in 2011 with the name “Giochi Senza Barriere” and now in its eleventh edition, is a charity evening characterized by games dedicated to integration. The claim of the event, “Let’s change the rules of the Game!”, recalls the main objective, that of overturning the preconceptions associated with gaming and sport, with a view to ever-widening inclusion.

To submit, we will once again the Trio Medusacomposed of Gabriel Courses, Furio Corsetti e Giorgio Daviddi. Among the eight teams, from all over Italy and abroad, made up of adults and children, with and without disabilities, there will be one Radio DeejayMedia Partner of the event, and another selected by TikTok, Entertainment Partner of the initiative. A partnership the latter announced in conjunction with the opening of the TikTok channel of theart4sport ONLUS association and which will already host unpublished content of the event on May 18th.

There will also be several sports champions and show business personalities, whose names will be made official in the coming weeks.

The event will aim to raise funds for art4sport ONLUS, the Bebe Vio Grandis Association which supports and promotes sport as a therapy for the physical and psychological recovery of children and young people with limb prostheses. The purpose of the Association is to study, create and finance the expensive prostheses and equipment necessary for the practice of the Paralympic sport. As a movement, ‘WEmbrace’ (literally ‘We embrace’) intends to promote inclusion, embracing and enhancing all kinds of diversity, through art4sport’s events and projects.

