Becao closer, Roma want a shot from the Bundesliga

Rodrigo Becao approaches the Torino. After Fenerbahce withdrew from the race for the Brazilian, Vagnati entered the field to challenge Atalanta. Becao could be the new reinforcement for Juric who is not yet sure of Schuurs’ permanence. However, the central player could arrive regardless of the sale of the Dutchman given that Djidji has agreed to renew only until 2024 and numerically the defense is short.

The Romameanwhile, continues to look for reinforcements for next season in the midfield. The last idea leads to Marcel SabitzerBayern Munich midfielder. The player does not fit into Tuchel’s plans and has been put on the transfer market. It could be the umpteenth low-cost hit by Pinto.

Kilman to Naples: 65%

Il Napoli seems to have chosen Kim’s replacement. It’s about Maximilian KilmanEnglish of Ukrainian descent from Wolverhampton. Il Sports Courier reports that the Azzurri have already put an offer of 35 million euros on the plate against a request of 40. Wolves have refused, but the distance is minimal. Kilman at the moment represents the priority of the De Laurentiis club.

Becao in Turin: 55%

Second Tuttosport, Torino and Atalanta are battling for Becao. The Brazilian centre-back seemed destined for Fenerbahce, but the deal with the club fell through. At this point Vagnati came forward by offering 7 million euros. The Friulians are asking for 10. The negotiations have just begun and a relaunch of the grenades is not excluded. Atalanta is also in the centre, but Torino has the advantage.

Kerkez alla Lazio: 45%

The Lazio he is aiming decisively Milos Kerkez. The ex Milan was one of the executioners of Sarri’s biancocelesti in the Conference League and could leave Az Alkmaar. The Hungarian is valued at 15 million euros and, according to reports Sky Sport he would already have an agreement in principle with the biancocelesti. We need to find the square with the Dutch, notoriously tough on the market.

Audero to Fiorentina: 30%

The Fiorentina for the door it seems close to Emil Audero. According to the portal tuttomercatoweb.comthe Viola are trying to win Sampdoria’s yes for the player. Nottingham Forest arrived strong on Audero and could put the amount demanded by the Ligurians on the plate. However, Fiorentina remains in the running for the goalkeeper who, to date, has not shown any kind of preference.

Sabitzer to Rome: 15%

According to the portal tuttomercatoweb.comthe Roma is thinking about Sabitzer for midfield. The Austrian, who has been on loan to United for the last six months, is not part of Bayern Munich’s plans. The difficulty of the negotiation lies above all in the engagement of the player who receives 12.5 million euros a year. An attempt will still be made because the desire of the Germans is to get rid of the player and they could also agree to pay part of his salary.

David Luciani

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

