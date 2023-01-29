“The renewal? I don’t know if anything can change in these days or in the coming months, but what I know is that he will give his all as long as I wear the Udinese shirt. I still have a year and a half of my contract and I want Europe with Udinese».

Maybe they won’t have the same effect as a tackle closing like his, but it’s also with these words released in the interview granted to the Spanish “As”, that Rodrigo Becao he can help strengthen the defense of a Udinese in which the Brazilian centre-back therefore intends to remain at least until the end of the season, beyond the disputes related to the renewal of his contract expiring in June 2024.

It is the department that lost Bram Nuytinck at the beginning of the month, sold to Sampdoria, and which has been filled with rumors on possible grafts. New entries that three days after the transfer market close no longer seem to be a priority, and not only due to the problems that have arisen in the offensive department.

Gino Pozzo, in fact, seems to have solved the rearguard problem in two moves, and well before the words of a Becao who refused him a renewal in November and December.

The first is the £300,000 purchase of that Ryan Porteous taken from Scottish side Hibernian and registered at Watford, and still in time to go on loan to Udinese by 8pm on Tuesday evening, when this winter “window” closes.

The second move, on the other hand, is linked to the assessments made on Adam Masina who is close, even if not very close, to returning after breaking ligaments in his right knee at the end of August with Fiorentina.

In fact, Masina has returned to the group since Tuesday and will be available in just a month. So time to make up for it again on the left with Nehuen Perez (often replaced by the enigmatic Enzo Ebosse), who could move to the right if necessary, especially if Becao were to take over from central Jaka Bijol (who, for example, is now in warning).

Perez on the right still represents the future, because Becao has a lot of market and would like to try a new adventure at the end of the season. In addition to Everton and Inter there is also Napoli, to which the Brazilian winked: «This year they are the best, it is clear that they have something more and deserve first place. It’s a team I’ve followed with affection since I was a kid.”