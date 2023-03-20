Of Salvatore Riggio

The Juventus coach did not remain on the bench for the last minutes of the match. Leading the bianconeri Bonucci who gave directions. That’s why

A fury. Massimiliano Allegri did not see the last ten minutes of Inter-Juventus (finished 0-1, with goals from Kostic). The Juventus coach left his team’s bench in the 86th minute, apparently arguing with his players: the match then continued until the 95th minute. So the cameras have repeatedly framed Leonardo Bonucci giving directions to his teammates.

In a very delicate moment for his team, the coach therefore left. The tension is too high (also following the controversy over Rabiot’s probable handball before the goal) and the anxiety of an Italy derby is great who wanted to win to reaffirm who was second in the standings, really. Considering that on the field the bianconeri, without the -15 penalty, have 56 points. The match was enthralling with the Nerazzurri constantly in possession of the ball and the Bianconeri good at resisting the Nerazzurri assaults and starting over.

And it was in one of these moments that Allegri suddenly became furious and left the field, repeating a gesture that he had already done in the past. Even in a rather blatant way, given the very important match that was being played. The team in those moments didn’t need me anymore, so I left them alone to play, the joke to Dazn’s microphones after the game.

The fact remains that, in doing so, he did not see the very last chances of Simone Inzaghi’s Inter and his Juventus from the bench, who in the meantime Chiesa lost 16′ after entering the field. The success of the bianconeri remains, the Juventus party at San Siro, while Inter fall once again, the ninth time in 27 matches, practically a third of matches played. Between the two litigants, Lazio enjoys. Truly second thanks to the success obtained in the derby against Roma. See also Da Re and the Da Rold of the future: "A great opposite is the new coach"