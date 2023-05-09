Because getting into the flow is the key to happiness

The first time that I heard the expression go into flow I was talking to Marko Prezelj, a two-time Piolet d’Or climber who told me some of the things I hold most value about concepts like uncertainty, failure, error and learning. He also told me that when you’re climbing an eight-thousander, or something similarly challenging, you can’t have everything rationally under control but rather you have (more or less long) moments of which in retrospect you remember nothing or almost nothing. Are the moments when you are in the state of flow (this is the interview). An idea, that of the flow, which I have always summarized for myself with the definition of do the things you need to do when you need to do them and how to do them.

The flow and happiness

Actually my (brutal) summary of the idea of ​​flow is very limited. Particularly limited to sports performance, competitive spirit, competition, and would serve to explain the magic that is created when champions do things that only they can imagine and achieve. Actually the state of flow is something broader and could concern any of our daily activities: gardening, cooking, reading a book, fixing the bicycle, playing a musical instrument, It is the condition that occurs when we find ourselves so completely immersed in what we are doing that we lose track of time. The interesting thing is that we are so immersed in what we are doing and so estranged from ourselves and from what surrounds us that we do not understand that that state of flow is nothing but happiness.

How to get into the flow

This loss of self-awareness that occurs when you are completely absorbed in an activity – intellectual, professional or physical – is described by contemporary psychology precisely as a state of flux. The scientific pioneer of flow was lo Hungarian-American psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyione of the founders of positive psychology

Csikszentmihalyi said that “success, like happiness, cannot be pursued, but must be the unintended side effect of one’s personal dedication to a course greater than oneself“.

In order to achieve the state of flow, the activity must be voluntary, enjoyable (or rather intrinsically motivating), must require some skill and must be demanding in the right wayand with clear implementation goals. Hobbies, such as doing a puzzle or playing chess, but also sports, for example climbing or cycling, but also music are all great examples of how to implement and experience the state of flow. You should feel like you are in control and receive immediate feedback with scope for improvement. Interestingly, the flow state is characterized by an absence of emotion—a complete loss of self-awareness—yet, in retrospect, flow activity can be described as pleasurable and even exhilarating. This is, for example, why riding a bicycle has to do with happiness.

Here: if we are actively involved in trying to achieve a goal or in an activity that is demanding but suitable for our abilities, we experience a state of joy. And that joy is precisely the flow.

Csikszentmihalyi’s six flow factors

Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi began his research on flow studying artists and creative types in the 1970s. He noticed that the act of creating sometimes seemed more important than the finished work himself and was fascinated by what he called the state of “flow,” in which the person is completely immersed in an activity with intense concentration and creative engagement.

His life’s work has been to scientifically identify the different elements involved in achieving that state:

Intense, focused concentration on the present moment.

Fusion of action and awareness.

Loss of reflective self-awareness.

Sense of personal control or agency over situation or activity.

Distortion of temporal experience.

Experience of the activity as intrinsically rewarding, also referred to as the autotelic experience.

An increasing number of scientific evidence indicates that flow is highly correlated with happinessboth at the SWB (Subjective well beingsubjective well-being) and PWB (Psychological well beingpsychological well-being). In addition, people who experience flux on a regular basis have been found they also develop other positive characteristicssuch as increased concentration, self-esteem and performance.

Csikszentmihalyi’s research and other discoveries about flow

The discovery of these six flow predisposing factors is largely due to the development of the experience sampling method (experience sampling method, ESM). Developed by Csikszentmihalyi and colleague Robert Larson, the ESM involves research subjects being provided with an audible signal that sounds at random times throughout the day. Then, participants are asked to answer a series of questions about what they are doing and how they feel (Larson & Csikszentmihalyi, 1983). Over a period of time, the researcher may observe certain patterns of behavior. For example, that people are generally happier after eating a meal or engaging in a hobby than when they are at work or watching television. Much of this research has led to some pretty interesting conclusions about the relationship between flow and happiness.

In one study, 250 “high-flow” and “low-flow” adolescents were asked to report their feelings and activities at regular intervals (Csikszentmihalyi & Csikszentmihalyi, 1988).

High-flow adolescents on average reported spending more time on “active leisure” activities such as hobbies, sports and homework. High-flow adolescents also measured higher levels of self-esteem and commitment. Interestingly, however, high-flow adolescents reported lower levels of enjoyment than low-flow adolescents. Apparently, high-flow adolescents see their low-flow peers as having more fun in low-flow activities, such as playing video games, watching TV, or socializing. However, high-flow boys end up having greater long-term happiness, as well as success in school, social relationships, and careers.

Flow and motivation

If flow has such incredible benefits for our happiness, relationships, and success, then why do people habitually choose low flow activities? Why do people, at the moment, choose another episode of a TV series over a basketball game? One hypothesis is that high-flow activities require more initial motivation because they require skill and focus. In other words, high-flow activities are work! But work that pays off. And sadly, a preference for low-flow activities, like TV or smartphone watching, could contribute to depression and low self-esteem.

Environmental factors, flow and happiness

Another study looked at the relationship between environmental factors, flow and happiness, again taking American adolescents as a sample (Csikszentmihalyi and Hunter, 2003). ESM data indicate that particular activities are associated with different degrees of happiness. School activities score below average in terms of happiness, while social, active and passive leisure activities score above average. Particular social relationships are also related to different levels of happiness.

Being alone is the lowest level of happiness, while being with friends is the highest. Young people who spend more time in school and social activities are happier than those who spend less. Unexpectedly, students who spend more time reading for pleasure have lower levels of happiness. Finally, feeling good about yourself, excited, proud, social, active, and being in a position to experience flow are the strongest predictors of long-term happiness.

More recent research on flow

Although most of Csikszentmihalyi’s research has focused on American adolescents, his findings have been replicated in Italy (Csikszentmihalyi & Wong, 1989) and India (Sahoo, F. & Sahu, R., 2009). These subsequent studies have provided further support for the universal benefits of the flow experience. Much of the recent psychology research on flow has extended beyond college populations to now include it study of flow in the workplace and as an important component in the training regimens of elite athletes. Employees’ experience of flow at work has often been described as spontaneous and difficult to predict; however, Ceja and Navarro found that a balance of pleasure, interest, and absorption can increase flow and, consequently, employee well-being at work (2012). This work has influenced companies and organizations looking to increase employee productivity, creativity and well-being.

Flow has also been studied in secondary education and researchers have found that teachers who experience greater flow are more adept at applying personal and organizational resources. Personal resources can be thought of as a sense of competence in one’s job, while organizational resources include a supportive work environment and clear professional goals. Increasing educators’ goals and feelings of self-efficacy at work could lead to an enriched learning environment for students, making flow an interesting topic of study for psychologists and educators alike.

Photo by Filip Mroz / KAL VISUALS / Noah Silliman

