Because in football we still talk about the number 88 shirts

On Tuesday, the Ministry of the Interior, that of Sport and the Italian Football Federation presented a declaration of intent to tackle anti-Semitism in the world of football. Between the agreed measuresone provides for «the commitment not to assign players the shirt with the number 88» due to the neo-Nazi meanings to which it can allude: each eight can in fact indicate the eighth letter of the alphabet, the “h”, and two “ h” combined are often used by far-right groups to denote the Nazi salute «Heil Hitler».

For years, Jewish associations, parliamentary groups and even government representatives had advanced similar proposals, but without ever obtaining anything concrete. Until now, the number 88 had been deliberately excluded from those made available to players by only a few Italian professional teams. In recent years, the number has also been worn by various Serie A players, especially foreigners: from the Croatian Mario Pasalic to the Venezuelan Tomas Rincon. On the other hand, there weren’t many Italians: Marco Borriello used it at the time of Roma and Gianluigi Buffon at the beginning of his career with Parma, in both cases generating a lot of controversy.

The need for further measures to counter anti-Semitism in Italian football had also been made evident in one of the last derbies in Rome, where, in addition to the numerous anti-Semitic chants heard during the match, the photo of a Lazio fan in the stands had caused much discussion of the Olimpico with a shirt with the number 88 under the writing «Hitlerson».

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi commented on the declaration of intent signed on Tuesday, saying: “Among the agreed measures is the ban on the use by supporters of symbols that could recall Nazism, the responsibility of members to keep a language non-discriminatory in all public events and the definition of the procedures for interrupting matches in the event of episodes of discrimination”.

