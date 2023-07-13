Because little sleep is dangerous for your health

You don’t mess around with sleep, even more so if you are diabetic and hypertensive: little sleep it can have negative effects not only on our productivity during the day, but also on ours salute. To confirm it is a new study conducted by Pennsylvania State University, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, according to which adults with high blood pressure or diabetes who rest less than 6 hours a night are more likely to die than a blow from an infarct. In short, sleep plays a key role in the lives of people with that type of clinical condition. In general, however, sleeping an adequate number of hours a night is a good habit that no one should underestimate.

Getting a few hours of sleep is dangerous

For the study, 1654 subjects (52.5% were women) aged between 20 and 74 years were taken into consideration. All were enrolled in a Pennsylvania State University registry, which contained index cards with information about their health and lifestyle. The researchers divided the participants into two groups: members of the first group had type 2 diabetes or stage 2 hypertension, while members of the second group had been diagnosed with heart disease or stroke. After that the experts looked into sleep data of participants and had access to death records (from 1992 to 2016).

Sleeping little: the risks for diabetics and hypertensives

Of the 512 people who died by 2016, about two-fifths died of heart disease or stroke, the analysis found. So far nothing strange, but then the researchers noticed something particular: among the subjects of the first group (diabetic and hypertensive) the risk of premature death for heart disease and stroke was twice as high in those who slept 6 or fewer hours per night.

However, as regards hypertensive or diabetic individuals used to sleeping more than 6 hours, an increased risk of premature death has not been observed: “The short duration of sleep should be included as one of the main risk factors for people who suffer from diabetes and hypertension. I would like to see more awareness campaigns on the importance of sleep for health. People don’t know what dangers can arise from poor sleep at night,” said Julio Fernandez-Mendoza, leader of the study.

How many hours should you sleep?

Night rest is not only essential for those suffering from diabetes and hypertension, but for every human being of any age. According to famous research byWorld Health Organizationlittle sleep and bad causes (in the long term) the same cardiovascular damage as smoking, sedentary lifestyle and poor diet. Sleep is also very important for ours brain, since it performs the function of removing the “garbage” from the mind: while we sleep, the fluids that “clean” the brain operate at maximum efficiency, eliminating a series of proteins that (in the long run) can cause Alzheimer’s. And how many hours do you need to sleep? According to the National Sleep Foundation, adults from 18 to 64 years old they should rest from 7 to 9 hours per night (9-11 hours for children between 6 and 13 years old, 8-10 hours for teenagers between 14 and 17 years old).

