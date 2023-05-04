Because of the Bundesliga title fight: Bayern’s supervisory board meets after the end of the season

As of: 05/03/2023 6:24 p.m

The FC Bayern Supervisory Board postpones its next meeting to May 30th. Important future questions should only be dealt with and decided after the end of the season.

The supervisory board of FC Bayern Munich has postponed its eagerly awaited next meeting to a date after the end of the Bundesliga season.

The meeting of the eight members around club president Herbert Hainer and honorary president Uli Hoeneß will not take place until May 30th, as the German record champions announced. “By scheduling a meeting day after the final game of the season at 1. FC Köln, everyone in the club should focus on the sporting aspect in the decisive phase of the championship race.” was the reason.

The regular meeting of the Supervisory Board was originally scheduled for May 22nd. At the meeting, there could be important decisions for the future of the association, including personnel. CEO Oliver Kahn and sports director Hasan Salihamidzic have been heavily criticized after the failures of the past few weeks and the timing of the change of coach from Julian Nagelsmann to Thomas Tuchel. Your future on the board of FC Bayern München AG is being questioned despite ongoing contracts.

Concentration on the sporty

“We’re concentrating on the sport now because that’s the most important thing that happens down on the pitch and that we win the eleventh German championship (in a row)” said the head of the supervisory board, Hainer, last Sunday after the 2-0 win in the home game against Hertha BSC, with which Bayern were able to replace BVB at the top of the table again.

The future debates should not distract everyone involved from the last sporting goal of this season. A meeting on May 22 would have taken place a few days before the last match day. After the Hertha game, the 53-year-old Kahn announced that the season would be analyzed internally and many questions asked: “It’s not like we like everything that’s happened here in the last few months.”

The Bundesliga season ends on May 27th. Bayern go into the last four games with a one-point lead over their only title rivals Dortmund. The next German championship is the last remaining title option for Munich this season after losing the Champions League and the DFB Cup in the quarterfinals.