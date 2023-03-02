Peanut butter, thick also called peanut butter, which is seen in practically every American movie or TV show and is in practically every home or hotel buffet in the United States, but it is not yet widespread here. Maybe because it’s a spreadable cream, maybe because there’s a bit of prejudice about US eating habits, in fact we tend to think that it is something sweet, fatty, not at all dietary or healthy and therefore not suitable for sports nutrition. But that’s not the case at all, on the contrary: peanut butter, which is obtained by grinding “American peanuts”, is an excellent source of protein, both in quantity and qualityas well as carbohydrates and good fats, those that are good in the diet of an athlete or more generally for those looking for a diet to stabilize their weight.

Peanut Butter: What’s in it?

Peanut butter, although very caloric, contains numerous good nutrients, which is why it is considered a food with excellent nutritional values ​​also for those who play sports. Approximately 100 grams of peanut butter contain about 600 calories which from the point of view of composition can be divided as follows: for 50% it is predominantly mono and polyunsaturated fats (mainly Omega 3 and Omega 6, while the harmful saturated ones are residual and cholesterol is totally absent), for 25% of proteins and amino acids, and 25% carbohydrates, sugars (very few simple ones, among those responsible for increasing blood sugar) and fibers. Furthermore, there are good quantities of Vitamin E and vitamins of Group B, and mineral salts such as potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, manganese, iron, copper and zinc.

Because peanut butter is good for those who play sports

Calories, necessary for those who burn many with physical activity, vegetable proteins, essential for muscle synthesis and tissue reconstruction after training and competitionsfew carbohydrates and very few simple sugars, which cause glycemic peaks, and still mineral salts necessary to recover after sport: this is why peanut butter is good for those who play sports and can be indicated both for breakfast, when combined with a slice of wholemeal bread also favors a prolonged sense of satiety, as a snack, before or after physical activity, as well as in the evening, before going to bed.

When to eat peanut butter during the day

As mentioned, peanut butter can already be eaten for breakfast or as a snack a couple of hours before a workout: it can be spread on a slice of bread, as is often done, but in this case one must take into account the intake and effect of carbohydrates; alternatively it can be spread on fruit (for example apple or pear wedges, but it is also delicious combined with banana). Given its nutritional composition, peanut butter is perfect after training, because the noble vegetable proteins (peanuts are a legume, not a nut) promote cellular reconstitution and potassium helps replenish glycogen stores exhausted from physical activity.

Finally the peanut butter you can also eat it before going to sleep, because proteins ignite the basal metabolic rate and fat burning, so they are not deposited at night and in the morning you don’t wake up with a hunger attack (and the consequent resorting to very sugary foods). Of course, with 600 calories per 100 grams, you need to be very careful about how much peanut butter you eat.

How to make peanut butter at home

Rightly praised all the excellent nutritional properties of peanut butter, however, it must also be said that often the product that is on the market not as good and wholesome as described. In fact, by its nature, the paste and the oil produced by grinding peanuts would tend to separate, with the oil rising to the surface, which is why, in order to maintain its spreadability (and often also to make it more appetizing) in the peanut butter lies in the trade were added stabilizing additives, emulsifiers and partially hydrogenated vegetable oils as well as sugars. The ideal would be to find the words 100% peanuts, and check the ingredients on the label, or you can also prepare peanut butter at home and consume it immediately. It’s that simple. Take some shelled and toasted peanuts, sauté them for a few minutes in a pan, and blend them in the blender until you get a creamy paste. At this point it is adjusted with olive oil, honey and possibly water until the desired consistency and flavor are obtained. Peanut butter prepared in this way can be stored in the refrigerator for a few days.

Photo by cgdsro from Pixabay

