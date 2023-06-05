If the Asics Gel Kayano is in its 30th version, there must be a reason. In fact, it is not from all models of running shoes achieve such long-lasting success and if the Kayanos have succeeded it is because they have always aimed at give runners a more comfortable and stable running experience.

Because the Asics Gel Kayano is in its 30th version

And that’s exactly what the Gel Kayano 30 does too, with the new PureGEL technology and the 4D GUIDANCE SYSTEM™ bringing comfort in pronator running shoes to a new level.

After the even lighter and more responsive Gel Kayano 29, the 30 version of the most comfortable stable running shoe ever has been equipped with brand new technologies designed to offer athletes personalized support and unprecedented comfort.

Optimal stability and high wearing comfort

GUIDANCE SYSTEM adapts to body movements to provide optimal stability and high wearing comfort. Width, length and depth are important dimensions in running shoes, but a fourth has been added to complete this model: time, an element that has allowed the Japanese company to reduce the time spent in (over)pronationresulting in a more sustained and comfortable ride.

Even softer landing

The GEL-KAYANO 30 is also equipped with the new PureGEL technology, already present in the GEL-NIMBUS 25, which guarantees the softest landing ever. This technology is strategically integrated within the midsole for increased shock absorption and smoother transitions.

The addition of 20% more foam due to the FF BLAST PLUS ECO technology and the4 mm increase in stack have helped improve the comfort level of the GEL-KAYANO 30 compared to previous versions.

