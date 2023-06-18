Active life and healthy eating are the ideal combination for those who want to feel good. And from the most competitive bikers to cyclists for pleasure, the bresaola sandwich is perfect when you ride a bicycle. Nutritionist word.

The opinion of the nutritionist

“The basic rule is to train on an empty stomach or with complete digestion – he explains Emilio Buono, biologist nutritionist, specialized in sports – Complex or simple carbohydrates are recommended in the pre-pedal, to be replenished during the break with proteins, essential for muscle recovery. In this the Bresaola della Valtellina PGI is confirmed as the ideal food. Few fats, lots of proteins, mineral salts, vitamins. Unlike most other cured meats, Bresaola della Valtellina has very few calories, because it is produced by processing lean cuts of beef. For the cycle tourist it is the most suitable solution as the main meal of the day, or in any case for a longer break, to let the 2/3 hours required for digestion pass. In the intermediate stops it will then be good to divide up small recoveries of protein to minimize fatigue, and here too bresaola can give that contribution capable of making the difference. On the other hand, in shorter stops it is better to refill simple sugars: you will feel the need during the journey”.

Because the bresaola sandwich is perfect when you ride a bike

A 50 gram portion (recommended by LARN) of Bresaola della Valtellina PGI brings on average 76 kcal and only 1 gram of lipids. It is rich in noble proteins of high biological value (16 g per 50 g of product) and vitamins (B1, B6 and above all B12, so much so that a 50 gram portion is able to cover 25% of the needs of the adult population for vitamin B6 and 18% for vitamin B12).

Furthermore, there is no shortage of i mineral salts, especially iron, zinc, phosphorus, potassium and selenium, precious allies of the metabolism, with antioxidant properties and “muscle friends”. Carbohydrates, calcium and vitamin D are absent, which can be integrated by combining bresaola with bread and a few flakes of Parmesan or Parmesan cheese.

Taste and softness

His slightly aromatic taste, soft texture and high digestibility make it the favorite food of those who love lightness without sacrificing taste, as well as those who practice sports, at all ages: from the youngest to the silver generation. “Bresaola della Valtellina PGI has the privilege of concentrating so many advantages in itself, so much so that it is considered a treasure trove of nutritional advantages – continues the nutritionist – It is a “lean” food with a good quantity and quality of proteins, essential for maintaining, repairing and rebuild body muscles. It is ideal for any balanced diet, even low-calorie, perfect for those who need to reduce fat and calories, as it is light and very digestible and does not affect the total amount of calories ingested too much. Furthermore, it is useful for recovering sodium losses, which occur with sweating during physical activity. Finally, it is a good source of Tryptophan, the amino acid which, together with carbohydrates, promotes the production of serotonin (the hormone of happiness), improving mood, concentration and memory. 100 grams of bresaola contain 336.2 mg, of which 15 mg is free”.

Sandwich with bresaola for those who play sports

Delicate and refined, does not like the combination with flavors that are too strong. Instead, it goes well with fresh and soft products. However, the basic ingredient of infinite recipes is in the sandwich that expresses its maximum potential.

So here are the nutritionist guidelines for the “Destinazione Bresaola” sandwich to be savored between one stage and another:

1. What sandwich would be without carbs?

Between 70 and 120 g of post-workout bread helps restore the amount of muscle glycogen consumed.

2. Proteins are essential for those who play sports.

80 g of bresaola + 40 g of cheese (sliced ​​or spreadable) represent the supply of essential amino acids for protein synthesis.

3. Vegetables must never be missing in a meal, including the sandwich.

Between 100 and 250 g they give an important contribution of fibers and vitamins.

4. Fats are good, but don’t overdo it

10 to 20 g of extra virgin olive oil or pesto provide the right amount of calories, with the recommended amount of antioxidants.

5. Dulcis in fundo, the secret ingredient: a pinch of creativity

Being amazed by the combinations and experiments is the final ingredient.

READ ALSO: Cured meats and proteins: the least fat for those who play sports

Advertising