There are many animals considered beautiful and iconic at risk of extinction worldwide, species are endangered due to factors such as habitat loss, climate change, hunting and the wildlife trade.

10 beautiful and iconic animals in danger of extinction, endangered species

From Sumatran tiger to gray whale, sea turtle to mountain gorilla, here are 10 of the most iconic animals that are in serious danger of extinction. A loss, if it were, not only for the biodiversitybut also for our imagination.

Sumatran tiger

This subspecies of tiger is critically endangered due to habitat destruction and illegal hunting, which is still very much practiced in Asia.

Orangutan del Borneo

Large apes are threatened by deforestation and the wildlife trade.

Read also

Javan rhinoceros

Two subspecies of rhinoceros in grave danger due to illegal hunting for their horn.

Asian elephant

A famous elephant species, threatened by habitat loss and illegal hunting for ivory.

Gray whale

The large migratory whale is threatened by commercial hunting and fishing.

Mountain gorilla

Africa’s much-loved forest gorillas are in danger due to habitat loss and illegal hunting.

Read also

Sea turtle

All seven sea turtle species are threatened by bycatch, the egg trade and habitat loss.

Right now

The curious scaly mammals are among the busiest in the world, threatened by illegal hunting.

Iberian lynx

The feline is critically endangered due to habitat loss and illegal hunting.

Monarch butterfly

The iconic migratory butterfly is threatened by habitat loss and pesticide use.

Foto Pexels, Louis Mornaud su UnsplashTKnoxB da Chemainus, BC, Canada – Flickr, CC BY 2.0,

Advertising