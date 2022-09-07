He says he would like the headline in the newspapers to be “Ambrogio Beccaria is ready for the Route du Rhum”. Then, he talks about his boat, “Alla Grande – Pirelli”, a Class 40 all made in Italy, the first in history, which he built with a team that never ceases to thank. “It is a beautiful gamble. We are extreme in everything, and after all, if you build a new boat, you must also dare, take risks ”.

Bold, funny, ready to joke, Ambrogio apparently seems to be more relaxed than the days when he was head down on the construction site, the Sangiorgio Marine, another great challenge of his former classmate, Edoardo Bianchi. Actually, now comes the fun, because in a few hours he will set sail for Lisbon, from where he will make the first real solo navigation to qualify for the Route du Rhum, then the transfer to Lorient, another set-up and finally the debut in Saint-Malo , which for the historic transatlantic that from 6 November will bring the fleet to the Guadalupe after a tirade of 4,000 miles and broken becomes the navel of the sailing world.

We were aboard “Alla Grande – Pirelli” and we have already told about it. The hazards Ambrose talks about are many. The wide bow (scow), the adjustable and non-fixed bowsprit, the gull-wing tilting rudders, the 750-liter ballasts per side to counterbalance the heeling force, the stern barber that works in reverse (to change the sheet point del spi), the covered cockpit, the double edge of the deck, the heel of the mast and the dedicated sails… Beccaria explains that the designer, Gianluca Guelfi, asked for a boat with character. He asked for power and control. “It’s an equation, the result is speed”.

We lacked his first impressions while sailing. Some outings in Genoa were a first test. “A nice impression, she looked like she was going straight along a track. But I tried it at 15 knots, now I can’t wait to go to the ocean, take 30 knots and wheelie ”. The bow is made just to get up on the water and glide on the wave. “It is also an orziera boat (which tightens the wind, brings the bow closer to the direction in which the wind blows, ed.), Which is what we are always trying to achieve”.

The good wind of the ritual of the Pirelli sponsors with Marco Trochetti Provera and Mapei with Simona Giorgetta, of the president of the Italian Yacht Club Gerolamo Bianchi who gives him the guidone, of the mayor of Genoa Marco Bucci who insists that a mega-flag of the his city, the eyes of his parents, his team and it’s already time to set sail. They ask him if he is afraid of the wind. “But no, no wind, never had it”. And of the sea? “It’s a different story. If the wind is strong, you can always reduce the sails, change course. The sea, on the other hand, does not control it. Let’s say he is a friend you can’t trust ”.