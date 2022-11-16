In prison for almost seven months for bankruptcy, he allegedly joined a program that allows extradition in the last twelve months of detention
Boris Becker returns to Germany. The three-time Wimbledon champion, who has been in prison since the end of April for fraudulent bankruptcy (with a total debt of around 3 million euros), will finish serving his sentence in his country of origin. This is assured by the British media: the former tennis player would have joined a program that allows the extradition of a foreign prisoner to his country of origin upon the occurrence of precise conditions. Including the end of the sentence within 12 months, a time limit that Becker reached with the discount of 135 days in prison after agreeing to join the plan.
CHRISTMAS IN GERMANY
On April 29, Becker was sentenced to two and a half years in prison. After being held in the harsh Wandsworth prison (apparently with overcrowded and rat-infested cells), Novak Djokovic’s former coach had been transferred to Huntercombe, Oxfordshire. A prison deemed “low risk”, with (foreign) inmates mostly guilty of administrative or property crimes. Prison where Becker began working as a gym class assistant. From England they ensure that the 54-year-old (55 in a few days, November 22) will spend Christmas in Germany.
