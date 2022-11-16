Boris Becker returns to Germany. The three-time Wimbledon champion, who has been in prison since the end of April for fraudulent bankruptcy (with a total debt of around 3 million euros), will finish serving his sentence in his country of origin. This is assured by the British media: the former tennis player would have joined a program that allows the extradition of a foreign prisoner to his country of origin upon the occurrence of precise conditions. Including the end of the sentence within 12 months, a time limit that Becker reached with the discount of 135 days in prison after agreeing to join the plan.