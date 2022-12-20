Home Sports Becker, the first words after prison: “I was just a number”
Sports

Becker, the first words after prison: “I was just a number”

by admin
Becker, the first words after prison: “I was just a number”

“They called me A2923EV”. The German released an exclusive on Sat1 TV, but some previews came out: “I found my old self again”

Boris Becker spoke for the first time since he was released from prison and returned to Germany from London, where he was held for fraudulent bankruptcy and where he is currently not expected to return.

The six-time Grand Slam champion was released from Huntercombe Jail where he was expected to serve 2 1/2 years, but his lawyers were quick to exploit the loophole that foreign nationals sentenced to more than 12 months’ imprisonment can be remanded in the country of origin. Boris this evening will speak on television in the first interview after returning home.

A number

A check for five hundred thousand euros to talk about life behind bars on Sat1. In the meantime, Bild anticipated part of what Becker revealed: “In prison you are nobody, just a number – he said -. Mine was A2923EV. Nobody called me by name or surname but only with the serial number, nobody gives a damn who you are.” The Wimbledon champion then explained that in prison he found the “old Boris”: “I found the person I was one day, I learned a hard lesson, costly and also very painful. I understood that things always happen for a reason “. According to the German newspaper, Bum Bum was busy working as an assistant to the prison coach, putting his experience and knowledge at the service of his peers. He himself then took care of his body by spending hours in the gym. The German also recounted how he experienced the day he was released from prison: “From six in the morning of that day I was sitting on my bed, waiting for the door to open. At 7.30 they opened the door and asked me: ‘Are you ready?’ I said: ‘Let’s go!’ I’d already packed my bags for quite a while.”

See also  The 31st round of the Premier League: Manchester City and Liverpool maintain a 1-point gap in the "white-hot" title competition | Chelsea | Tottenham | Manchester United

Repair the budget

Becker will now remain in his home country, and is banned from re-entering British soil. The former player’s first concern at the moment is to get his economic situation back on track, also because he has a son to support who, among other things, has remained in London. Becker has already signed several million-dollar contracts, including one with Apple TV which will produce a docu-fiction on the life of the champion up to a few moments before entering prison.

December 20, 2022 (change December 20, 2022 | 18:19)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Ronaldo in Dubai: towards the yes to the...

The party with “I Nostri 11”, the stars...

Our 11 first category

Fuels and refining: Ip buys the assets of...

Milan, the balance of Dubai

Cycling, the Giro d’onore on Thursday 21 December...

Ke Jie loses in Chunlan Cup Go match

Alfa Romeo Giulia: SWB Zagato, new one-of-a-kind. Design...

Bledsoe scored 51 points, Shanghai men’s basketball team...

Haller, the light out of the tunnel: after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy