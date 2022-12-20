Boris Becker spoke for the first time since he was released from prison and returned to Germany from London, where he was held for fraudulent bankruptcy and where he is currently not expected to return.

The six-time Grand Slam champion was released from Huntercombe Jail where he was expected to serve 2 1/2 years, but his lawyers were quick to exploit the loophole that foreign nationals sentenced to more than 12 months’ imprisonment can be remanded in the country of origin. Boris this evening will speak on television in the first interview after returning home.

A number

—

A check for five hundred thousand euros to talk about life behind bars on Sat1. In the meantime, Bild anticipated part of what Becker revealed: “In prison you are nobody, just a number – he said -. Mine was A2923EV. Nobody called me by name or surname but only with the serial number, nobody gives a damn who you are.” The Wimbledon champion then explained that in prison he found the “old Boris”: “I found the person I was one day, I learned a hard lesson, costly and also very painful. I understood that things always happen for a reason “. According to the German newspaper, Bum Bum was busy working as an assistant to the prison coach, putting his experience and knowledge at the service of his peers. He himself then took care of his body by spending hours in the gym. The German also recounted how he experienced the day he was released from prison: “From six in the morning of that day I was sitting on my bed, waiting for the door to open. At 7.30 they opened the door and asked me: ‘Are you ready?’ I said: ‘Let’s go!’ I’d already packed my bags for quite a while.”