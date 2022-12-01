It had all the comforts of the case and more. David Beckham was in Doha and was staying at the Mandarin Hotel in Doha, an ultra-luxury hotel, costing 23,000 euros a night) which had even made a personal chef available to him. According to the Daily Mail, however, all traces of the former United captain have been lost. Some of his fans understood where he was and probably for this last weekend he checked out and lost track of him. With Qatar, the former number 7 has a commitment that goes beyond the World Cup. A ten-year contract with which he undertakes to promote the Arab country in the world. A millionaire contract that had raised a fuss.