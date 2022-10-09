Possible new beginning for the son of the English football legend.

The Premier League and English football in general may soon re-embrace a Beckham. This is not David, of course, but his son Romeo.

In the last hours, in fact, the news relating to the 2002 class and son of the ex was made known Spice Boy and some training sessions undertaken with a UK top league club.

According to Timesindeed, Romeo Beckhamcurrently a member of the second team of Inter Miami in MLS, he would have trained, even with a bit of secrecy, with the second team of Brentford, a Premier League formation.

It remains to be seen what meaning to give to such workouts. It is not known, in fact, whether it was a training “stage” or a real test for the future. All that remains is to wait for further details and images from those directly involved. But British fans already dream of seeing a Beckham in the fields of their championships …

October 8, 2022 (change October 8, 2022 | 11:16)

