Listen to the audio version of the article

David Beckham is allegedly in dialogue with some potential investors interested in taking over Manchester United to become the “face” of the consortium. This was reported by the Financial Times, according to which the investors in question would like to sign the former United, Real Madrid and Milan player to increase their chances of winning the Premier League club. This comes after the club’s US owners said they were considering a sale which could value the club at up to £7bn. The former England captain’s history with United and affinity with his supporters could prove vital.

The current owners have stated that they “will consider all strategic alternatives”, so a definitive sale is not guaranteed. Some football finance experts have argued that even a price tag of £4-5bn could prove too high for a club that underperformed last year. While Beckham cannot afford to finance the purchase himself, his wealth and long history with United would enable him to play a key role in any consortium.