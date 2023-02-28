Home Sports Becky Lynch and Lita win the Women’s Tag Team Titles from Damage CRTL, Trish Stratus returns
Becky Lynch and Lita win the Women's Tag Team Titles from Damage CRTL, Trish Stratus returns

The Women’s Tag Team championships changed hands on Monday Night Raw as Lita and Becky Lynch defeated Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. Trish Stratus returned to have Lita and Lynch’s back before the pin.

3 HOURS AGO・WWE・4:45

