PAVIA

Ferdi Bedini signs with Pavia, the first player of Albanian origins in the history of city basketball. Guardia-wing, 195 cm by 95 kg, born in 1999, was born in Ponte San Pietro (Bg) and has dual citizenship. He is the sixth senior of Riso Scotti, which is missing only the announcement of the vice-play and the confirmation of the Ukrainian pivot Misha Lebediev to definitively complete the 2022-23 squad.

The carreer

After years in the Albanian youth team, Bedini in 2020 was called up for the first time in the senior national team for the World Cup qualifiers. In 2018-19, in double membership, he tastes the C2 series and always remains in the orbit of the first team where, after the crumbs in the regular season (16 appearances with just over 2 ‘per game), coach Dell’Agnello extends his minutes in the play offs (10 appearances, with over 10 ‘on the pitch and 1.4 points per game); Ferdinella series with Mantova pits the triple which is worth the passage to the quarters in Bergamo. After the exploit in less than twenty years, Bedini goes to Serie B in Borgosesia, a season that ended with 20 appearances and over 22 minutes on the court (7 points and 3 rebounds per game). From Bergamo the player’s progress is monitored and the call to the base arrives. Back in Serie A2 with the Orobics, but as under the time is reduced (12 ‘minutes for 2.5 points per game). Reconfirmed in 2021 by Bergamo, in the meantime relegated among the cadets, Bedini produces 3.5 points in 27 appearances during the regular season, while in the playoffs he travels to 3.1 points and 2.1 rebounds in 18 ‘.

A player of energy and intensity, he has a great physique, he can guarantee impact and danger starting from the bench. Alberto Mazzetti thus contextualizes his purchase, highlighting the growth margins of a player who is still very young: «Ferdi is a flexible element – underlines the Varese coach from Pavia – a great athlete and excellent defender in several roles. We expect great continuity in this aspect, but also a lot of work in the gym that will give him the opportunity to improve on some tactical and technical aspects. For us, his contribution will have to give us physical and mental solidity ». –