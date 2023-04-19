BEEHIVE TRAIL | sportdimontagna.com

The deadline to grab one of the last bibs available is this evening. At 11.59 pm the secretariat of Team Valtellina will definitively close the registrations. Numbers in hand, the 450 competitors quota has been largely exceeded and the record of participants achieved in 2021 is fast approaching.

The reason for this organizational success lies in the inclusion of the new 33km distance that Fidal (Italian Athletics Federation) has chosen as a selection test for the next short trail world championships scheduled in Innsbruck in June.

LEVEL STARTING LIST:

Leafing through the entry list of the new 33km race, there are numerous suitors for the blue jersey.

It’s hard to find a real favourite, but the sure protagonists will be the 2022 mountain running blues Andrea Rota (Osa Valmadrera – Team Salomon), Cristian Minoggio (Dinamo Running Team) and Daniel Pattis (Sudtirol Team – Brooks Trail Runners). Also noteworthy are the blues of Skyrunning Luca Del Pero (Sky Lario – Scarpa), Lorenzo Beltrami (Sky Lario), Gianluca Ghiano (Baudenasca – Brooks Trail Runners). While possible outsiders will be Manuel Solavaggione (Val Varaita), Massimo Farcoz, Lorenzo Rota Martin (Us Malonno), Fabio Ruga (La Recastello) and Jacopo Brasi (La Recastello).

Also for women it will be a real challenge to win places in the national team between the home athlete and several times winner of the Colmen Trail 19km version Alice Gaggi (La Recastello – Brooks Trail Runners), Chiara Giovando (Pegarun) and Martina Cumerlato (Geko – Asics). Role of outsider instead for Cecilia Basso (Orecchiella – Brooks Trail Runners), Martina Chialvo (Val Varaita), Caterina Stenta (Trieste Atletica – Team Salomon) and Paola Gelpi (Bellagio Skyrunning – Team La Sportiva).

QUALITY ALSO ON THE 16KM:

In the 16km race there are numerous Italian mountain runners, including the two-time winner of the Colmen Trail, Alberto Vender (Asd Dinamo) who is aiming for his third success on the “magic mountain”. Competing for the win will be his former team mates Marco Filosi and Luca Merli (Valchiese). On the other hand, the Italian DI CASA Elisa Sortini (Alta Valtellina – Craft / Compressport) confirmed her presence.

FOR THE PUBLIC:

The organizing committee has also thought of the families who will follow the athletes in the race with free inflatable games for all the children present. For the public it will be possible to follow the salient phases by reaching the highest point of the 33km race, Alpe Pitalone, or by climbing the “magic mountain”, the Colmen di Dazio where the athletes of both races will pass.

THE PROGRAM:

Saturday:

from 16.30 to 19, distribution of bibs CT16 and CT33 at Colonia Fluviale

Sunday 16 April:

6.30 am Distribution of bib numbers CT33

8.00 am Distribution of bib numbers CT16

8.15 am Start of the race CT33km

10.15 am Start of the CT16km race

11.00 Expected arrival of the first CT33km athletes

11.35 am Expected arrival of the first CT16km athletes

12.30 Start of lunch

15.00 Prize giving