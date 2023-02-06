That’s right, those who dream of the blue jersey will be able to test their legs and condition by trying to earn a pass for the world championship races in Innsbruck by running on the paths of the magical mountain that dominates Morbegno. The date to mark in your diary is Sunday 16th April. No problem for the untrained, there is also a short 16.5km route.

In fact, in addition to the new entry of 33km1930m d+, the race already tested in 2021 in the covid year will be re-proposed, with a positive elevation gain of 1030m. «Colmen Trail is confirmed as a race for everyone – declared the secretary of the Valtellina Team Giovanni Tacchini -. Being in the Fidal national calendar and valid as a selection test for the short trail world championships, we will have excellent athletes who have the world championship tests scheduled in Innsbruck in mid-June among their objectives. Obviously we also expect many amateurs at the start who will have the choice of the double distance».

Going into details, Tacchini spoiled the characteristics of the longer track: «The first part is very fast and runable. After passing through the town of Morbegno, you will begin to climb along the historic Via Priula up to Valle. From here you will deviate to Alpe Pitalone at an altitude of 866m, where an ups and downs on a single dirt track will begin until you reach the Alpini church in Talamona. A quick dirt descent will take the athletes to Paniga, where they will take the classic route of the Colmen Trail. The graft on the historic route is expected at km 18.5km. The athletes will face the demanding climb towards the GPM, followed by the ups and downs at high altitude and the steep technique towards Dazio. Here we have added a new climb that will take the competitors from the Regolido hamlet to Cadelsasso, another ups and downs section passing through the center of Dazio and a final dive on Morbegno».

For both routes, the logistics base will, as always, be the River Colony of Morbegno, near the historic Ganda Bridge. «The 2023 edition will also be a more eco-sustainable edition – concluded Tacchini -. We will use a new balisage system in collaboration with La Sportiva, which will be reused in future editions. There will be no plastic in the refreshment points, at lunch and in the race packs”.

On the secretarial front, the organizing committee has decided to open registrations with two fee brackets, the first until March 15th will cost €20 for the CT16 and €35 ​​for the CT33. From March 16th to April 13th the fees will be €25 and €40. Also for this edition there will be a rich goodie bag with many typical Valtellina products at km 0, technical gadgets (only for the 33km), lunch vouchers, refreshments on the route and at the finish and assistance for the race.

Registrations can be made: online or at the 3 passi Outdoor shop in Morbegno. They will close on Thursday 13 April 2023 or when 500 bib numbers are reached. For all the information you can consult the official website www.teamvaltellina.com.