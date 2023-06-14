Before dying, Berlusconi would have sold Monza

Entitle the stadium to Silvio Berlusconi and sell the company toGreek shipowner and publisher Marinakis. This is the future of Monza after the death of Silvio Berlusconi, who had brought the Brianza club from Serie C to Serie A up to the excellent championship that has just ended under the guidance of Raffaele Palladino. A motion presented to the municipal council of the Lombard town by the minority councilors. “A small gesture, but of great symbolic value, to simply say…Thank you President!”, explained the first signatory Martina Sassoli.

But which future for the company after the disappearance of its main financier? According to Sports CourierSilvio Berlusconi would have started the negotiation months ago and then sold Monza to Greek tycoon Evangelos Marinakis. The negotiation, which began a few months ago – writes the sports daily – should have already been closed in recent days. Who is Marinakis? He is a Greek shipowner and publisheris 55 years old, and already owns two clubs: Olympiacos Piraeus of Athens in Greece and Nottingham Forest in England.