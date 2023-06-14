Home » Before dying, Berlusconi would have sold Monza
Sports

Before dying, Berlusconi would have sold Monza

by admin
Before dying, Berlusconi would have sold Monza

Entitle the stadium to Silvio Berlusconi and sell the company toGreek shipowner and publisher Marinakis. This is the future of Monza after the death of Silvio Berlusconi, who had brought the Brianza club from Serie C to Serie A up to the excellent championship that has just ended under the guidance of Raffaele Palladino. A motion presented to the municipal council of the Lombard town by the minority councilors. “A small gesture, but of great symbolic value, to simply say…Thank you President!”, explained the first signatory Martina Sassoli.

Il Monza ora passa a Marinakis?

But which future for the company after the disappearance of its main financier? According to Sports CourierSilvio Berlusconi would have started the negotiation months ago and then sold Monza to Greek tycoon Evangelos Marinakis. The negotiation, which began a few months ago – writes the sports daily – should have already been closed in recent days. Who is Marinakis? He is a Greek shipowner and publisheris 55 years old, and already owns two clubs: Olympiacos Piraeus of Athens in Greece and Nottingham Forest in England.

See also  The new Pirelli Calendar against clichés and prejudices: 12 shots between dreams and inclusiveness

You may also like

Standfest takes over coaching job in Altach

Inter, Inzaghi asks for guarantees: from Koulibaly to...

Zhu Jiner “disguises as a man” to compete...

Sport: justice, capital gains and mandates in CDM...

“There is no point in running to the...

Nick Kyrgios and Venus Williams lose on their...

Goalkeeper Icon Grand Plan! The Czech wants to...

Jokic will go to Shenzhen to participate in...

stop to appeals and rankings changed during the...

Tour de Suisse: Gall points to the mountain...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy