Before Formula 1 race in Baku – Verstappen criticizes sprints

Status: 04/30/2023 08:35 a.m

The sprint races in Formula 1 bring spectacle. But the drivers in Baku are also clearly critical. The world champion in particular would like to see a return to the traditions of the racing series before the actual race today (from 1 p.m. in the live ticker on sportschau.de).

Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has once again clearly criticized the new Formula 1 sprint format. “It’s not racing, it’s gambling like in the casino. It’s more for the show,” said the Red Bull driver after his third place in the first sprint of the year in Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku. The 25-year-old Dutchman also spoke of “artificial tension” at a press conference and added clearly: “I don’t enjoy it.”

A total of six sprints will take place this year. For the first time in Baku there was a separate qualification five hours before the start. In the so-called sprint shootout, Charles Leclerc secured pole position. Winner Perez especially criticized the break between the two sessions. “It’s a bit too long, we have to look at it again to make it more effective,” said the Mexican. The Mexican added that it was difficult for the drivers to stay focused for such a long time.

Formula 1 tradition: qualifying on Saturday, race on Sunday

If Verstappen has his way, the sprints could simply be abolished again. “It’s important that we get back to what we had,” said the two-time champion. He is a big believer in the normal format with qualifying on Saturday and a long race on Sunday.

Ways would have to be found to bring the field closer together. According to the champion, that would create the most excitement, but not new formats and new ideas.

Verstappen: “It’s just very hectic”

Abolishing sprints is unrealistic, however. Formula 1 is hoping for more spectacle and action on the track through less training and the introduction of short races with a length of only 100 kilometers. “I don’t want this to be the standard format,” said Ferrari star Leclerc.

Sprinting three to four times a season is “okay”, added the Monegasque and explained: “It puts a lot more pressure on the drivers.” Perez also agreed, who also advocated no more than four sprints per year. “It’s just very hectic,” added Verstappen.