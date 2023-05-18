Before Table Tennis World Championships in Durban: national coach Roßkopf worried: “Everyone is tired”



interview

The Table Tennis World Championships begin in Durban, South Africa, on Saturday. National coach Jörg Roßkopf hopes for medals for the German team. At the same time, however, he raises the alarm in an interview with Sportschau.de because top performances are currently lacking. In his view, the result of a completely overloaded schedule.

Sportschau.de: Usually an Individual World Championship is probably the biggest highlight of the year for its players. Accordingly, one would expect that they would be able to prepare their team specifically for this. Instead, during the few days of training camp, there were even play-off games in the Bundesliga. How do you deal with that?

Jörg Rosskopf: This is very, very unsatisfactory for us. The tournament calendar is packed. The players travel far too much and have far too few training phases. I started as national coach in 2010 with completely different ideas. My aim is to send the team to tournaments in the best possible way. We are currently thinking a lot about how we can achieve this again. If I’m not satisfied with the further development, I’ll definitely let you know.

A disappointed Dang Qiu during April’s Champions League Final against Saarbrücken

Sportschau.de: Are you questioning your job?

Jörg Rosskopf: Yes, definitely. I think as a coach you always have to put yourself in front of the team. That’s why I have to see that the players are so well prepared that I’m happy with that as a coach. At the moment I’m just not satisfied with how prepared my players are. Since my own World Championship title in 1989, the German Table Tennis Association has been very successful. This has continued since I became a coach in 2010.

I’m so ambitious that I don’t tolerate failure for a long time. I only condone it when I know what the reasons for it were. At the moment I would certainly associate that with the preparation. But that can neither be my goal nor the goal of the association, the DTTB. That’s why we have to sit down with all areas at a table to bring about an improvement.

Sportschau.de: At the moment you have to do a certain balancing act as a coach. On the one hand, they expect top results. On the other hand, they say themselves that the conditions for this are not given at the moment. How do you deal with that?

Jörg Rosskopf: One can perhaps draw parallels to handball. It’s a great sport with a great Bundesliga. But as an outsider, I find that the national team often doesn’t travel to the big tournaments well prepared. It just suffers from the many games in the league. It’s very similar with us.

We have to give the players breaks from time to time so that they can then prepare well for the highlights. Otherwise you just shimmy from tournament to tournament. That’s unsatisfactory for me as a coach.

But when I look around internationally, everyone is tired, everyone is not in good shape. The world association has to think about that too. I believe this necessity has also arrived there. We want to play well at the 2024 Olympics, that’s our big goal. That is why we cannot accept that the situation will remain as it is.

Sportschau.de: In 2023 there was actually only one result from one of their players that stood out positively: Ruwen Filus’ participation in the quarterfinals at the WTT Champions tournament in China. So the player of all people who is only there at the World Cup because of Timo Boll’s cancellation. Everyone else has been waiting for bigger tournament successes for a long time. Do you have to be more modest in German table tennis than in many years before?

Jörg Rosskopf: No, definitely not. In a European comparison, our results are still very good. But our goal is always to be the best. France and Sweden have very good players, but we’ve always shown how strong we are, no matter which team we come with. Nothing should change about that.

But the ultimate goal is to do well at the Olympics. What happens before then is not that important to me. For me, the most important thing is that the players prepare well and then travel to Paris with a lot of self-confidence.

Sportschau.de: On whom do the two German men rest their greatest hopes for the current World Cup?

Jörg Rosskopf: All my five players can bang one out in a draw like that in Durban. In the end they are all grab bags. Also because of the short preparation, I can’t really say who is in a good mood. We will have to be surprised in South Africa.

Sportschau.de: What is your minimum goal without Timo Boll, who won the only medal at the last Individual World Championships in 2021?

Jörg Rosskopf: We want to get medals. That is always our claim as the number two table tennis nation in the world. I see opportunities in every competition. It doesn’t matter whether it’s singles, doubles or mixed. At the World Team Championships last fall, no one believed we could reach the final without Timo Boll, Dimitrij Ovtcharov and Patrick Franziska.

But we reached the final with a team that many have said is a B team. You can see how strong we are. After the World Cup, however, we will certainly give a lot of thought to how things will continue in the direction of the 2024 Olympics.

Sportschau.de: Timo Boll had to withdraw from the World Championships due to injury and has not been able to compete in almost three months. What does that mean for him in the direction of the 2024 Olympics?

Jörg Rosskopf: He needs to put himself back in a better position. But Timo has a lot of experience. I have a lot of faith in him. I’ve been his coach for a long time, leaving all options, all doors open to him. Hopefully he will be able to play again in the next tournaments. Because of his injury, he still gets his invitations for the first three.

Then you will see how he plays there. Also how he handles coming back from injury. He will be under pressure, also from the other players. I think he’s just looking forward to being back at the table after such a long time. And I’m also looking forward to being able to stand in the training hall with him again soon.