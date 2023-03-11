The Revierderby between Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund is about more than the sporting competition. (IMAGO / Team2)

Ingo Anderbrügge first laced up his football boots for Borussia Dortmund and later switched to Schalke 04, where he won the 1997 UEFA Cup. He has played for Dortmund in seven district derbies and for Schalke 04 in 16. He has known the explosive nature of the most important derby in the Ruhr area for years. The sporting signs before the 100th meeting of the two rivals are totally irrelevant, said Anderbrügge, even if Dortmund, as second in the table, is the clear favorite in the duel with the promoted team threatened with relegation: “The table plays absolutely no role in the derby. It’s about the title: the number one in the pot!”

Ingo Anderbrügge played for both Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04. In 1997 he was UEFA Cup winner with Schalke. (imago images / RHR-Foto / RHR-FOTO via www.imago-images.de)

And you can feel that at the beginning of the derby week in the offices throughout the Ruhr area, where suddenly yellow T-shirts and royal blue socks were part of the clothing, says Anderbrügge. “I find this flaxing, this sympathetic approach outstanding, and that is what makes the Ruhr area and the football-loving fans special.”

Anderbrügge: rivalry yes – violence no

This enthusiasm can also be seen on the stadium stands: “Sometimes you think: Is that the dentist, or is it the tax consultant, the lawyer, the independent painting company? You can work through all shifts. That takes people extremely hard, and they dump right there.”

Anderbrügge sharply condemned the fact that the rivalry can regularly lead to violence – even in the run-up to the anniversary game. He appealed to players and those responsible to communicate in campaigns “that one always ensures peace and social peace.” He himself remembered the minute of silence in Dortmund when the long-time manager of Schalke 04, Rudi Assauer, died: “No one made a sound in that one minute. There was no whistling, there were no boos. I would like that just remind yourself that it will work.”