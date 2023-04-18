Before the Bundesliga game: police check Gladbach fans on arrival – criticism of fan aid

Status: 04/15/2023 8:15 p.m

Before the Bundesliga game between Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Mönchengladbach in Frankfurt, fans of the guests were checked by the police at the Mainz-Gustavsburg train station.

From around 4.30 p.m., the officials determined the identity of some fans from a train heading for Frankfurt, as the spokesman for the Federal Police Headquarters in Koblenz, who was involved in the operation on site, announced at the request of the German Press Agency.

Cause: Incident in the Bonn area

Fanhilfe Mönchengladbach criticized the measures on social media. The reason for the police measures is an incident in the Bonn area in which the police are investigating serious bodily harm, bodily harm and breach of the peace.

The federal police initially did not release any further details about this incident. Gladbach fans, who only got on the train in Mainz, and other travelers were reportedly “released on the spot”. Fans who had boarded before were “scanned for dangerous objects,” said the spokesman.

Fan Help: None drinking options

For the football-Fans on the train had no drinking facilities, urination was only “occasionally permitted”, according to a tweet from Fanhilfe Mönchengladbach, which describes itself on its website as a “comprehensive community of solidarity to support fans of Borussia Monchengladbach” describes.

Everyone was able to relieve themselves, said the spokesman for the federal police. As usual, the fans had their own drinks with them. According to the detention order, the police only need to provide drinks after a certain period of time.

Apparently, fans couldn’t see the game

The “Fanhilfe Mönchengladbach” also tweeted that the fans would not be able to see the game in Frankfurt due to the police measures. According to information from the spokesman for the Federal Police, that would not have been possible anyway: According to his knowledge, the Frankfurt police had already issued evictions for the area of ​​the stadium against the corresponding fans. The measures continued at 7 p.m., the spokesman said.