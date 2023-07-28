Before the World Cup game against Colombia: DFB team: Brand back in training

Status: 07/28/2023 04:09 a.m

National coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg can probably fall back on Jule Brand in the second group game at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand on Sunday (07/30/2023) against Colombia. The attacker trained again with the DFB team on Friday.

The 20-year-old was one of the guarantors of success in the 6-0 win over Morocco. Klara Bühl called her teammate “carefree”, “unpredictable” and “very lively” on Thursday, with whom she had formed a strong wing tongs in the German World Cup opening game.

Brand first on the right, Bühl on the left – after the break, the two probably fastest players in the German team swapped sides. A few seconds after the restart, Brand Bühl played freely and scored the decisive 3:0.

get back problems under control

The joy should be all the greater that Brand’s back problems have not turned out to be so serious. The Wolfsburg player suspended team training on Thursday, but was back on the pitch on Friday – two days before the game.

On Saturday, the team then travels to Sydney, where the second group game against Colombia takes place on Sunday (11.30 a.m. CEST, live on Erste and on sportschau.de).

A few more question marks in the squad

Lena Oberdorf has been back for a long time after her thigh problems and should be placed in defensive midfield. The defensive chain is different. The regular defense chief Marina Hegering did a lot of the team training on Friday, but still not all because of her bruised heel. And Sjoeke Nüsken, who suffered a lateral ligament strain in her knee in Australia, trained again with a bandaged leg.

If I’m needed, I’m there and I want to give back the trust. National player Sara Doorsoun

“If I’m needed, I’ll be there and I want to give back the confidence,” announced Sara Doorsoun, who represented Hegering against Morocco, on Thursday. The time until the game is likely to be too short for Sydney Lohmann. After her adductor injury, the Munich native continues to be “burdened” bit by bit.