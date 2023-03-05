Let’s just hope that the world championship isn’t all like this first Bahrain Grand Prix. We fear so, unfortunately. It was so easy for Max Verstappen to win that maybe he didn’t even have too much fun. As if he had taken the lead at the start and then had turned around to look at the others who had remained stationary: well, what are you doing?, am I running alone? Leclerc tried, for two or three laps, poor guy, panting like a heart patient at the New York marathon, until his tires held up. Then the usual Ferrari, all talk and badge. The distance that existed between the Rossa and the Red Bull was seen so clearly that it hurt around the twentieth lap, shortly after the first carousel of pit stops, when Perez, the second driver of the Austrian company, decided to fix the practice Leclerc who was ahead of him with a three and a half second advantage: it took him two blinks to eat it and he didn’t even have time to say goodbye as he went away. The worst, though, we were yet to see. Lap 41, another film already seen: Charles’ number 16 slowly stalls at the edge of the track. “There is no more power,” the little prince complains in despair. Frederic Vasseur, the new team principal wanted by Elkann and Benedetto Vigna, had warned everyone: «The most important thing is reliability». There you have it: small talk and badge.

“Red Bull from another category”

At the end of last season, Vigna had commented contemptuously on the words with which Binotto had tried to complete his season: «Ferrari races to win. The second place is the first of the losers». But if you think that the Reds had won here last year anyway, the season that lies ahead now by leafing through the Bahrain finishing order should make us understand many things and change some reckless certainties: Verstappen wins hands down, according to Perez, Red Bull double , therefore, third Alonso, grandfather Fernando, and fourth a decent Sainz ahead of Hamilton. And as if Leclerc’s withdrawal were not enough, to confirm the weakness of the Cavallino, there is the final collapse of Sainz, also devoured in the blink of an eye by Alonso, and easily reassembled by Lewis Hamilton as well. Nobody handles tires as badly as Ferrari. And this was known, a handicap that can break down any illusion. But the unreliability of the engine is already a sentence. Like Leclerc’s words: «We are too far away on the race pace. They have found something, that we have to find too, otherwise we won’t go on like this. By now they belong to another category, and we are making too much effort». Clearer than that.

The signs were all there

On the other hand, the first Grand Prix of the new year, at Ferrari, had opened immediately with a thrill associated with reliability. Maranello had had to replace the battery on Leclerc’s Sf-23: no penalty, but not exactly a comfortable calling card. Also because other signals during construction had already left some not very encouraging sensations, starting with the usual, very complicated relationship of the Redhead with the tyres, which she always manages to wear out faster than anyone else. Of course, we will have to wait a few Sundays (at least 5 or 6 races, said Binotto) to find out the real value of the cars. However, the impression, up to now, is that Red Bull is in a position of clear advantage over all the others, as the results that emerged during the weekend had already hinted at. If one, for example, had compared the 2023 qualifying with those of last season, one would have immediately noticed that all the teams have made some progress, but, without dwelling too much on the incredible leap forward of the Aston Martin (even better than two seconds per lap), the least improved team was Ferrari, and this was an alarm bell that should have extinguished certain too easy enthusiasms: half a second per lap, Red Bull almost one. The Rossa is now much stronger at top speed (7 km/h difference on the straight with Leclerc), but less confident on the mixed track. And in addition to reliability, which is the main problem, the Sf-23 has to work a lot on the balance, which doesn’t seem exactly optimal, especially when traveling and exiting corners. While Red Bull has managed to correct its shortcomings without losing power on the forehand. The new car designed by the genius of Adrian Newey then starts from the great advantage of being able to inherit from the RB18 a great sweetness on the tires, managed in a superlative way also by the sensitivity of Verstappen. And the Mercedes? It is significantly faster (9 tenths compared to 2022), but listening to Toto Wolff who continues to point out the original sin of this car with its DNA on every occasion suggests that we will only see the new single-seater that will have to challenge Verstappen in the middle of the season , and will be completely revolutionized starting from the bodywork.

Uno shock

But then the green light goes off and the sensations give way to the reality of the race. A reality even more terrible than his predictions. Frederic Vasseur in the end can’t hide his disappointment and fear: «Now we know what our real problems are. Reliability and then tire degradation. Compared to Red Bull, there has never been a chance to compete on this last aspect. There is a lot to work on. But from tonight the first thing to solve is undoubtedly that of reliability. We didn’t expect that. It was a real shock.” Not just for him. And so to speak, sometimes it’s better to be the first loser than the last. So, for future reference.