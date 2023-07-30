behind the “locomotives” Léon Marchand and Maxime Grousset, the Blues remain at the dock

Léon Marchand, during the series of the 4 x 100 m medley relay, in Fukuoka (Japan), Sunday July 30, 2023. LEE JIN-MAN / AP

There are two ways to take stock of the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka (Japan). If we see the glass half full, it is the first time in history that France – in 4th place in the medal table, behind Australia, the United States and China – has won four medals. gold in individual swimming events. But if we see the glass half empty, the six tricolor medals were only won by two swimmers, out of the twenty-one entered individually in Japan. “We have come a long way. In two years, we have gone from one medal at the Tokyo Games in 2021, to six medals at the Worlds. There are many reasons for optimism,” wants to believe Jacco Verhaeren, the boss of the French teams, who took charge after the debacle of 2021.

Leon Marchand, Phelps’ heir

He arrived in the Land of the Rising Sun at the dawn of its firmament. Léon Marchand leaves Fukuoka with the title of best swimmer in the world championships and three gold medals around the neck. «Shinkaibutsu» (literally “the new monster”), as the Japanese call him, broke the world record in the 400 meter medley by expropriating American legend Michael Phelps before his eyes (4 min 2 s 50, against 4 min 3 s 84).

The Pink City has even adorned itself with green and white, colors of the Dauphins du TOEC, the Toulouse club, which is now the most successful French swimmer in history in the world championship, and the first to win three titles individual in one edition. “I think this is just the beginning. [de sa collection] », he announced without boasting. One year from the Paris 2024 Games, the impact of his performances has gone far beyond the French and Japanese borders, a notoriety that he will have to learn to manage between now and the Olympic high mass.

Grousset, in the wake of the Marchand vessel

Maxime Grousset, during the final of the 4 x 100 m medley relay, in Fukuoka (Japan), Sunday July 30, 2023. YUICHI YAMAZAKI / AFP

“It’s like a liberation, so no it’s not a Poulidor! », exclaimed Michel Chrétien, Saturday evening, after Maxime Grousset’s gold medal in the 100m butterfly. After his 2nd place (in 100m freestyle) and his 3rd place (in 50m) at the Budapest 2022 Worlds, his swimmer finally won a world champion title. Already “tanned” twice a week, in the 50m butterfly and 100m freestyle, the Insep sprinter achieved a masterstroke on the butterfly round trip, setting the 5th time of the history (50 s 14) for his attempt over the distance during the world championships. Sunday, alongside Léon Marchand, he took the 4 x 100 medley relay (also composed of Yohann Ndoye-Brouard and Hadrien Salvan), at the end of the Worlds, finishing at the foot of the podium.

