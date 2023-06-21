Beierl is looking for a new pusher by casting

Austria’s bob pilot Katrin Beierl invites you to the casting. After her stroke in August 2022, the two-time Olympian fought her way back into top-class sport and has set herself the goal of participating in the 2026 Winter Olympics. That’s why the 29-year-old is looking for a new brakewoman at the Lower Austria Sports Center in St. Pölten on Friday. There are already around 40 applicants, additional candidates are very welcome.

“You just have to be strong and fast, so definitely be able to run. And ideally come from a sport that includes running. And you should be of a certain height and weight of around 70 kilograms,” Beierl said, explaining the requirements that the successor to the currently pregnant Jennifer Onasanya should have as a brakewoman. “Of course, she should also be motivated, because it is a bit of an effort. But you are rewarded for that and have the chance to go to the Olympic Games.”

Bobsledder Beierl is looking for a brakewoman

Beierl promises full commitment towards the desired goal of Cortina 2026. “It will be my last time at the Olympic Games, and that’s why I want to put everything in there again.” Her preparation is going well after the stroke. “I’m currently plagued by a bit of back pain, but it’s somehow part of everyday training. I can train fully again, I’m quite fast again and I’m extremely happy about it.”

