Beijing bids to host 2027 Athletics World Championships – Xinhua English.news.cn

Beijing bids to host 2027 World Athletics Championships

2023-04-24





Source: Tribune



A few days ago, the Chinese Athletic Association released the “Chinese Athletics Association’s Announcement on the Results of the Bidding Cities for the 2027 World Athletics Championships” on its official website. , after research, only Beijing applied and met the solicitation conditions.

The World Athletics Championships is a top international track and field event hosted by the International Association of Athletics Federations. It was founded in 1983 and was held every four years at first. Since 1991, it has been held every two years. Beijing successfully held the 15th World Athletics Championships at the National Stadium (Bird’s Nest) from August 22 to 30, 2015. More than 2,000 athletes from more than 200 countries and regions competed fiercely in 47 events , showing a wonderful track and field event to the world.

At present, Beijing is going all out to bid for the World Athletics Championships. It is expected that the event will return to Beijing after 12 years, so that the eyes of the world will once again focus on the “Double Olympic City”.