Beijing bowling alley is popular again – Entertainment – China Industry Network

The “retro” movement awakens citizens’ memories of past entertainment

Beijing Daily (Reporter Zhao Yuhan) “Hello, please take a number. There are about 30 numbers waiting in front of you.” Such a popular place is not an Internet celebrity restaurant, but a bowling alley that once disappeared from the public eye. Reporters visited and found that although the number of bowling alleys in Beijing has shrunk to less than 10, they still have a large number of loyal fans, and popular venues are often crowded on weekends.

In the 1990s, bowling was once a popular popular sport in Beijing, especially becoming a standard feature of resort hotels in the suburbs of Beijing. After entering the new century, various new forms of entertainment have emerged one after another. Bowling has gradually withdrawn from the mainstream entertainment circle. Well-known bowling alleys such as “Workers’ Sports 100″ have closed down one after another.

However, this “retro” entertainment sport is quietly recovering. The Donghuan Bowling Alley near Dongzhimen in Beijing has more than 20 lanes, but it is still often full on weekends. Staff told reporters that the popularity of the arena is partly due to the fact that it has accumulated a group of loyal fans over the years and has maintained high popularity. On the other hand, it is also because after the liberalization of offline entertainment this year, there are more young people and foreign consumers. Come in small groups to experience it.

When the reporter visited this bowling alley recently, he found that many players were extremely professional in everything from their dress to their actions, and the “uncles” and “aunts” became the most eye-catching scenery in the bowling alley. Mr. Chen is over 60 years old this year and comes in for treatment several times a week. Since he started playing bowling in the 1990s, Mr. Chen has been fascinated by this sport of “bumping and feeling great”. “I didn’t play for a while. In recent years, I have retired and started to pick it up again.” Mr. Chen said with a smile.

In addition to a group of middle-aged and elderly fans, many young people who come to the arena also bring new vitality to the sport. Xiao Zhang, a “post-85s generation”, came to reminisce with his friends. “When I was a kid, I used to play bowling with my parents for a while. I haven’t played bowling for many years. This year I started playing bowling again by chance. I found it very enjoyable. Now I often invite friends over to play a few rounds on weekends.” Xiao Zhang said.

There are also many young people who are exposed to this “retro” sport for the first time. “It’s my first time to play. Although the movements are not standard, I feel it’s easy to get started. Sometimes I can get all the hits, which feels very relaxing.” Xiao Sun, a “post-95s generation”, said. In her opinion, this once “aristocratic sport” is now very close to the people. “Even on weekends, if you play two games with friends, the average cost per person is only more than 80 yuan, which is cheaper than playing scripted killing.”

Another long-established arena in the city, Ditan Bowling Alley, is also very popular and is always full on weekdays and weekends. Some businesses have spotted the business opportunities of bowling’s recovery and opened new arenas this year. Xiaojie, who lives near Majiapu in Fengtai, was surprised to find that a new Baolong bowling alley opened near her home, allowing her to relive the sport nearby.

Recently, Baolong Arena also opened a new “retro” roller skating rink, further awakening citizens’ entertainment memories of the past. In the roller skating rink, neon lights create a colorful atmosphere, which also attracts many “post-80s” and “post-90s” people to come and experience it. Entertainment projects that once had their glory days and are now revived in niche areas are adding new hot spots to the cultural and sports consumption market in Beijing.