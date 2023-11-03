Beijing Continues Winning Streak as Shandong Secures Narrow Victory in CBA Round

Beijing Continues Winning Streak as Shandong Grabs Narrow Victory in CBA Matches

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing – The 2023-2024 Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) showcased three intense games in the fifth round of the regular season on November 2. A thrilling match between the Beijing team and the Ningbo team resulted in a 100-90 victory for Beijing, securing their fifth consecutive win. Meanwhile, the Shandong team narrowly defeated Shanxi by a close margin of 117-114.

Playing at home, the Ningbo team, who had only managed to secure one victory in the previous four rounds, surprised everyone as they took the lead against the Beijing team by three points by halftime. However, Beijing showed their true strength in the second half, dominating the court in the third quarter to ultimately beat their opponents by a comfortable 15 points. Despite the efforts of Ning Hongyu, who gave an impressive performance for Ningbo, the team was unable to catch up and eventually suffered a defeat.

Remarkably, five players from the Beijing team scored in double figures throughout the game, with Leaf leading the team with 20 points. Ning Hongyu showcased exceptional shooting skills, making 7 out of 9 three-pointers and securing a game-high 24 points.

The Shandong team faced a nail-biting victory against Shanxi. Initially, Shandong held a significant lead of over 20 points in the fourth quarter. However, the game took an unexpected turn as Shanxi began to dominate with their three-point shots, narrowing the point difference to a mere two points with only 30 seconds left on the clock. Tao Hanlin from Shandong made one of two free throws, giving Shanxi the chance to force a tie. Nevertheless, Zhang Ning failed to convert the crucial three-point shot, resulting in a narrow 117-114 victory for the Shandong team.

In the third game of the day, the Zhejiang team emerged victorious, defeating the Nanjing team with an impressive score of 114-86.

The Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League continues to showcase thrilling encounters and fierce competition as teams battle it out to secure their places in the playoffs. Fans eagerly await the upcoming matches, predicting more excitement and intense gameplay as the season progresses.

Share this: Facebook

X

